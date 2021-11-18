Eagles News: Malcolm Jenkins reflects on his connection to Philly

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Malcolm Jenkins returns to Philadelphia with legacy on his mind - ESPN

All three of Jenkins’ Pro Bowl seasons were in an Eagles uniform, including 2017, when he helped deliver the city its first ever Super Bowl title. This is where he first raised a fist during the national anthem in protest of social injustice, and found his footing as an activist and as a leader. “I was able to show my authentic self, and realize the fan base really connected with who I was,” Jenkins told ESPN. “So I got a chance to be my complete, unfiltered self. And there was a reciprocity to it all. The more I gave to the city, the more the city gave to me. You don’t really find that too many times as an athlete or just a human being in general. It’s a connection that I cherish and was huge for my life.”

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Observations from the win over the Broncos - BGN

I’ve spoken in recent weeks about the Eagles offense starting to have some staple concepts that they are running consistently. Flood/Sail/3 level stretch (whatever you want to call it) has become a staple and Jalen Hurts has been really good at the intermediate throw. This is why I really like this play - it is the same concept but thrown on the move to keep the defense guessing.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.31: Everyone won in Week 10! Well kind of! - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss what’s relevant in the NFC East. Will the Cowboys vs Chiefs Week 11 game have top ratings for the season? The idea that the Eagles should crown Jalen Hurts is too much, the Giants season is saved now that Saquon is almost back and should WFT fans feel good about this win over Tampa Bay?

Eagles vs. Saints: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was asked what Jalen Hurts did so well in the run game against the Saints last year. “I mean, he ran it well,” Steichen said. “They ran it really well last year. You look at the run game against them, they ran it well. He did a good job of when to keep it, when not to keep it in the run game and he made some big-time plays.” Thanks, Shane. Anyway, this is the clear and obvious strength on strength matchup in this game, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles seek to impose their will against a tough opponent, or if they let the Saints defense dictate what the Eagles attempt to do offensively.

Trending - Iggles Blitz

I am curious to see how this team handles success. They haven’t won consecutive games this year. The schedule the rest of the way is soft so the Eagles will have a chance to string together some wins, but that only happens if the coaches continue to make smart decisions and the players continue to execute well. And the players need to stay focused. If the Eagles start to feel too good about themselves, this could go sideways in a hurry. I don’t think that will happen to this bunch, though. Sirianni is a hungry coach. Hurts is a hungry QB. With veteran leaders like Jason Kelce and Rodney McLeod, I think the players will appreciate the recent success in the right way. We’ll get hint on this team’s mentality by how they play on Sunday.

NFL Week 11 Offense Rankings - PFF

12. Philadelphia Eagles. It was almost like playing the Detroit Lions caused Philadelphia to stumble accidentally into the realization that its offense is built for pounding the football and building everything else on top of that foundation. Since that game, the Eagles rank fifth in the league in rushing yards per attempt (5.0) and explosive run rate (19.3%) while generating the highest offensive EPA per play in the league. Jalen Hurts isn’t being asked to do everything himself and has been the No. 4 ranked quarterback in the league over the past three weeks.

Hurts, historic rushing numbers, and more in Roob’s stats - NBCSP

THIS IS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE: The Eagles are the first NFL team in 43 years to rush for 175 yards in three straight games without a 100-yard rusher in any of the games. The 1978 Patriots did it four straight games in 1978.

Are the NFL’s Alabama QBs on the Path to Stardom? - The Ringer

With another tough matchup due against the Saints defense (which ranks sixth in defensive DVOA, including first in rush defense DVOA), Hurts has another opportunity to prove that he can guide the Eagles offense to success.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers for Week 11 - Fake Teams

WR32) DeVonta Smith — Smith has FINALLY gotten more involved in PHI’s offense with 3 TDs in past 2 weeks but NO could have Lattimore shadow the rookie wideout.

3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football - DraftKings Nation

Running Back Sits — Jordan Howard, Eagles vs. Saints. Despite his recent success on the ground, it might be best to bench Howard for this week’s game against the Saints. The Saints enter Week 11 with the league’s best run defense, only giving up 72.9 yards per game. They are also only allowing 14.1 fantasy points per game to running backs this season. In Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, Howard had 83 yards on 10 carries for 8.3 fantasy points. But we should not expect a similar output on Sunday with Miles Sanders eligible to return.

South Jersey’s own Shaun Bradley carving out a playmaker role on special teams - PE.com

He got all of Spencer, who went down in a rush. Clean hit in the open field. Just like you dream. Bradley leaped to his feet and let out a whoop and a shimmy, gathered in the congratulations from his teammates, and went back to the sidelines, another big special teams play in his ledger. Oh, what a feeling! “It was like a kid at the candy store, man,” Bradley said on Wednesday as the Eagles prepared for their walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex ahead of Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field against New Orleans. “Honestly, I was running down there and as I was running down there he (Spencer) started running straight and in my head I’m thinking, ‘He doesn’t see me.’ Normally, I give a slight breakdown and angle up where I’m about to run but this time I said to myself, ‘I’m going to shoot it. I’m going to shoot it full speed and I’m not going to stop.’ He started to juke and then he settled down because T.J. (Edwards) caught his eye and my eyes lit up.

Saints at Eagles Injury Report: Alvin Kamara returns to practice - Canal Street Chronicles

Certainly good news for the Saints to have Alvin Kamara already returning to practice after missing one week with his knee injury. The Eagles have struggled against the run this season, including allowing 5.3 yards per carry to Denver Broncos backs last week. If the Saints get Kamara back, could be a good matchup for the Boom and Zoom tandem along with Mark Ingram. However, having both tackles on the injury report is disconcerting. It’s early, so things may shake out fine throughout the week. But for now, something to keep an eye out on.

State of the NFC East: Recent wins have Philadelphia and Washington fans talking about playoffs - Blogging The Boys

There is a scenario where the Dallas Cowboys are firmly entrenched in their playoff position come Week 18 (whatever seed they ultimately land) and the Philadelphia Eagles need that win as the final stepping stone to be the third Wildcard team. What would you want then? For the Cowboys to rest and prioritize their playoff game? To play and prohibit Philly from getting in? Obviously it would all depend on seeding as if the Cowboys were the second seed then they would be the team that would host Philly in the playoffs. These are questions we need to start thinking about.

Giants designate OT Andrew Thomas to return from IR - Big Blue View

The New York Giants might be getting a boost for their beleaguered offensive line soon. The team announced Wednesday morning that left tackle Andrew Thomas is being designated to return from injured reserve. Thomas has missed the last three games and four of the last five. He first suffered a foot injury that caused him to miss the Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He returned Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, but suffered an ankle injury. The combination of injuries, once to each leg, forced the Giants to place him on IR.

Joe Flacco to Start at QB Sunday for the Jets vs. Dolphins - Gang Green Nation

This is a bit of a surprise on a couple of levels. While there was no official word from the team last week, it seemed like signs were pointing to Wilson rejoining the lineup this weekend. I can’t complain about him continuing to sit if he is less than 100%, though. The Jets should not put their quarterback on the future on the field in a compromised position. He should sit until he is fully healthy. The other surprise is that Flacco gets the start over Mike White. White had a miserable game against Buffalo but had been very good prior to that point.

Mac Jones went from child model to the NFL’s hottest rookie QB - SB Nation

The New England Patriots look like they have their quarterback of the future. Rookie QB Mac Jones has been the talk of the NFL after leading New England to four straight wins. Last Sunday, Jones’ had a remarkable performance that was eye-opening to many. The rookie managed to complete 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, his first three-TD game in the NFL, as his New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns. Jones’ early success has surprised many. He was the last of the five first round quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. He didn’t have a rocket arm like Zach Wilson, the polish of Trevor Lawrence, or the athleticism of Justin Fields. But he’s playing the best out of any rookie regardless after beating out Cam Newton for the starting job in camp. No other rookie quarterback has finished a game with a passer rating over 100 all season. Jones has done it five times already.

NFL University #16: Odell Beckham narrative, Chiefs are back, & a midseason rookie QB look - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the Odell Beckham narrative that has gotten completely out of hand. The Chiefs finally looked like the team we all thought they could be headed into the season. Cam Newton is officially a Panther once again, and he’s got a chance to start this week against Washington. Russell Wilson didn’t look quite ready to make his return, and we had our first tie of the 2021 NFL season. Just over midway through the NFL season, we take another look at the rookie quarterback class.

