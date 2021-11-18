Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Falcons

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a matchup featuring the New England Patriots (6-4) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday Night Football.

The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-6, and have won the past five in a row. They last faced off in Oct. 2017 in New England, with the Falcons suffering a 23-7 road loss, and the last time they played each other in Atlanta was back in 2013, which was a slightly closer loss for the home team, 30-23.

There are a some former Eagles on both sidelines for this game: OG Josh Andrews for the Falcons — DE Steven Means was placed on IR last week after suffering a knee injury during a fumble recovery in Week 9 —, and WR Nelson Agholor and SAF Jalen Mills for the Patriots.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NE), 83 (Atl.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NE), 225 (Atl.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 801 (Atl.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL Network

NFL Reacts Results

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.