Week 11 college football standouts

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux are this week’s top college football prospects. No surprises here.

GARRETT WILSON

Garrett Wilson has been producing at a high level all season for the Buckeyes. Which is no small feat considering he has to compete with future NFL players Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for targets. Luckily, Ohio State’s pass happy offense creates opportunities for all their star receivers and their blow out win over Purdue was no different.

Garrett Wilson caught 10 passes for 126 yards and three scores and, oh right, carried the ball for a 51-yard touchdown.

So that is 11 touches for 177 yards and four touchdowns for Garrett Wilson. Ho hum.

The nature of Ohio State’s offense and their talented trio of wide receivers is that they all get used in a variety of ways. So, Wilson is able to show off his ability making plays down the field, after the catch and against traffic on a regular basis.

Garrett Wilson is not fair #CFB

pic.twitter.com/oYELcrm06X — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 13, 2021

This is beautiful play design by Ohio State to set a pick and get Wilson open on a slant, but #5 still does a bulk of the work after the catch. He is quick, strong and has great vision to turn this reception into a touchdown.

Great body control by Garrett Wilson. And he got 2 feet down to show he’s NFL ready. Lol #Baller pic.twitter.com/5LuioP6pXv — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) November 13, 2021

Wilson showed he is more than an on-the-ground player though. His physicality and ball skills mean he is open even when he’s covered. A quarterback’s best friend.

Garrett Wilson is up to 53 catches on the season for 813 yards and nine scores through the air. The senior receiver is a polished playmaker and his domination of Purdue was a great showing of his well-rounded, pro-ready game.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX

A familiar face continues to ruin the weekends of offensive linemen across the country. Kayvon Thibodeaux put on another dominant performance against a feisty Washington State team. The Cougars were hanging tough with Oregon for a few quarters before the Ducks pulled away, and Kayvon Thibodeux being a problem on every passing down was a big reason why.

Good God Kayvon Thibodeaux. That man has a family pic.twitter.com/GivWzS9nIa — Joseph Yun (@2Yoon2ZeroBlitz) November 14, 2021

Kayvon Thibodeux being Oregon’s best defender by far means they move him around the formations as much as possible. He is took quick for tackles and too strong for guards.

Thibodeaux totaled two sacks against Washington, but that does not even tell the whole story. His disruptiveness sets up so many opportunities for the rest of the front seven against the run and passing game.

At this point, it should be pretty clear this guy is the first overall pick.