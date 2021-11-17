Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Saints game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice. Nick Sirianni explained he wants to be cautious with the players since it’s getting to be later in the season and Philly still hasn’t had their bye week.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor, and Fletcher Cox.

Goedert is still in the concussion protocol. We’ll get a better gauge of how he’s progressing towards returning over the next two days. If he’s listed under DNP again on Thursday, he might be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game.

Taylor is an unexpected addition to the injury report. The second-year linebacker was seen wearing a big brace on his left leg at the facility. Taylor originally injured his knee in training camp, so perhaps that ailment is related to this one. Not good to see he might be out considering he’s shown some promise recently. He’s one of the Eagles’ best two linebacker options and it’s not exactly a deep pool of talent to be working with.

Cox has regularly been getting rest days early in the week. He’ll be fine for Sunday.

Five players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Javon Hargrave, Rodney McLeod, and Shaun Bradley.

Johnson, Kelce, Hargrave, and McLeod have regularly been getting lighter workloads earlier in the week. They should be fine to play.

Bradley was listed on the injury report with a shoulder issue in Week 9 but not in Week 10. Now he’s back on. Guessing he’ll be OK to play despite being banged up.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: DeVonta Smith and Jordan Howard.

Smith has been dealing with an elbow issue that’s causing him to wear a brace on his arm. Speaking after Sunday’s game, Smith said the brace is “just for safety” and not a big issue for him.

Howard tweaked his ankle in Denver but will be ready to play this weekend.

Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are notably absent from the injury report after missing some snaps in Week 10.

Miles Sanders isn’t listed on the injury report since it’s reserved for players on the 53-man roster. Sirianni said the Eagles are going to see how he progresses in practice before deciding to activate him. He added there’s “definitely” a chance that Sanders can play against the Saints.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

TE Dallas Goedert (concussion)

LB Davion Taylor (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder)

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

S Rodney McLeod (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Jordan Howard (ankle)

WR DeVonta Smith (elbow)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Saints have some key players on their injury report.

The big news is that All-Pro running back was limited. Kamara didn’t practice last week and sat out of Week 10. It seems like he might have a chance to go this weekend but that’s yet to be confirmed. His progress bears watching.

Starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk both missed Wednesday’s practice. Armstead couldn’t play in Week 10; he might be in jeopardy of missing another game. Ramczyk hasn’t missed a snap this year so the Saints might be taking it easy on him early in the week.

Saints sack leader Tanoh Kpassagnon and backup quarterback/gadget guy Taysom Hill also notably missed practice.

We’ll learn more about the Saints’ injuries from Thursday’s report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

WR Ty Montgomery (hand)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DT Malcolm Roach (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)