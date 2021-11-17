Eagles activate Miles Sanders’ 21-day practice window

The Philadelphia Eagles activated Miles Sanders’ 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on Wednesday morning, according to an official announcement from the team.

This news was expected. Sanders’ reported recovery timeline from the ankle injury he sustained in the Eagles’ Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was said to be “two-to-three weeks.” Late last week, Sanders posted an Instagram story with a picture of himself in the locker room captioned “Ya boy is back!!”

Just because Sanders’ window is now open doesn’t necessarily guarantee he’s going to play against the New Orleans Saints. But it looks like that just might happen.

It’ll be very interesting to see how the Eagles split running back touches upon Sanders’ return. He was posting efficient numbers prior to his ankle injury, logging 4.8 yards per carry. But Jordan Howard and Boston Scott have both excelled in his absence, each posting 5.1 yards per carry this season. Kenneth Gainwell is also on the roster.

Sanders figures to benefit from the Eagles’ newfound commitment to pounding the rock. One would think he’s still the favorite to lead Philly in carries in a given game. But it’s hard to phase out Howard and Scott entirely with how they’ve been playing.

We’ll see if Nick Sirianni can find the right way to split carries as the Eagles are set to go up against the New Orleans Saints’ top-ranked run defense in Week 11.