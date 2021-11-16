Eagles designate 3 practice squad protections

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced three practice squad protections on Tuesday evening. John Hightower, Le’Raven Clark, and Brett Toth are all ineligible to sign with another team’s roster ahead of Week 11. Let’s sort this on a player-by-player basis.

JOHN HIGHTOWER

With Elijah Riley being signed by the New York Jets last week, Hightower is the practice squad player with the most protections. The Eagles seemingly still value his potential.

LE’RAVEN CLARK

Clark has NFL experience and gives the Eagles more depth at both offensive tackle spots. Makes sense to want to keep him around. He’d be needed in the event of OL injuries.

BRETT TOTH

The Eagles still like Toth’s developmental potential.

Philadelphia still has one vacant practice squad spot.

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (8) [1]

OT Le’Raven Clark (6)

G/T Kayode Awosika (3)

CB Craig James (3)

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

T/G Brett Toth (1)

S Jared Mayden (1)

RB Jason Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

DE Cameron Malveaux

DT Raequan Williams

LB JaCoby Stevens

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}