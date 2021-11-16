Eagles News: DeVonta Smith recognized for the “Play of the Week”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 10 Team of the Week & Awards - PFF

Play of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith “Mossing” Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II. A year ago, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrated a College Football Playoff National Title as teammates at Alabama. This week, they became competitors on the field as the two first-round picks went toe-to-toe in Denver. It’s only fitting that the matchup gave us the play of the week, as Smith handled Surtain’s physicality with ease and “Mossed” him in the end zone on an out-and-up for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith caught another ball on Surtain later in the first half for an 11-yard first down. Those would end up being the only receptions the rookie corner allowed all game. Surtain forced an incompletion on Smith on a corner route in Cover 2, but it’s clear the receiver won the first of hopefully many more matchups between the two rising talents.

Eagles vs. Broncos: 15 winners, 8 losers, 1 IDK - BGN

QUESTION: Who is the NFL’s highest-graded wide receiver by Pro Football Focus over the past two weeks, just ahead of Justin Jefferson at No. 2? ANSWER: DeVonta MF Smith. The Slim Reaper followed a strong day against the Los Angeles Chargers with four receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Denver. Smith’s contested touchdown catch over Patrick Surtain II, his former teammate and a very promising young cornerback, was simply sensational. That’s a catch that fans are used to seeing happen AGAINST the Eagles, not FOR them. Kinda nice to know the Eagles have a wideout who’s capable of Mossing defensive backs. Smith is really heating up. It can’t be said enough: the Eagles need to target him even more than they currently are. He’s too good to not be getting at least 10 targets per game. Of course, the Eagles aren’t passing a ton these days, but I don’t care. Force feed DeVonta.

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay on Week 10 win - BGN Radio

Head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Darius Slay talk with the Philly media following the Eagles Week 10 victory over the Broncos, 30-13

Three reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles could make the playoffs - ESPN

Finishing schedule: The Eagles have the second-easiest closing schedule behind only the Tennessee Titans, according to FPI. They do not get on a plane for the remainder of the regular season and play four of their final seven games at home. (All four of Philadelphia’s wins have been on the road, granted, but that’s been more about quality of opponent.) They still have two games remaining against both the New York Giants (3-6) and Washington Football Team (3-6) and also play the New York Jets (2-7). And who knows, the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys could end up being meaningless for Dallas from a playoff-positioning perspective. Either way, there are wins to be had over the final seven games.

Why D’Andre Swift’s Big Game was Bad News for the Lions - Football Outsiders

QB11) Jalen Hurts. Hurts was the week’s best passer in the first quarter, going 7-of-8 for 107 yards and a touchdown. His last pass of the game was an interception late in the third quarter that gave Denver the ball near midfield, trailing only 20-13. Fortunately for Hurts, the Eagles defense forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, and Philadelphia proceeded to run the ball on each of their 12 offensive plays in the fourth quarter.

Raise the Patriots’ ceiling. Jalen Hurts a Lamar-like runner? And what got into Mike Zimmer? Week 10 NFL reality check - The Athletic

Hurts has the highest rushing success rate among the 40 players with at least 75 carries. We can extend the sample to include last season. Among the 77 players with at least 100 rushes over the past two seasons, Hurts ranks second in success rate behind only Josh Allen. He’s averaging a whopping 6.3 YPC during that stretch. As a team this year, the Eagles have run for 1,443 yards (second), and they lead the NFL in success rate. This might not be a long-term blueprint that leads to sustained success, but in terms of finding what works best for the current personnel, Nick Sirianni deserves credit for moving to this formula.

Have the Chiefs Shaken off a Super Bowl Hangover? - FMIA

What I missed in the morning column: the Eagles’ impressive run game. At points earlier in the year, it was an afterthought, with first-year coach Nick Sirianni taking plenty of criticism for that. Credit to him and his staff, they’ve effectively gotten that area of the game turned around, having rushed for 236 (Lions), 176 (Chargers) and 214 (Broncos) yards in their last three games. On Sunday in Denver, that meant 14 carries for Jalen Hurts, 12 carries for Jordan Howard and 11 for Boston Scott, a 5.4 yards per average and a 30–13 win. So how has it made a difference? It’s played to the offense’s strength, which is its line, and it’s opened things up for the quarterback, Hurts, who had a perfectly efficient afternoon in Denver.

These Denver Broncos stink - Mile High Report

To lose to a 3-win Eagles team at home is truly something to behold. To be blown out by them like that is another thing entirely. Or is it? It’s the new era of Broncos football. Expectations are for other teams. Accountability is just a word that bloggers use from time to time. Standards are hard to maintain, so why try? The Broncos stink.

New Orleans Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans will hope to see the return of all-star running back Alvin Kamara after he missed last week. Though Mark Ingram filled in valiantly, the redzone play calling may have had to adjust a bit without Kamara who has proven to be highly effective in that area of the game. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off of a multi-touchdown game in which he also ran for 53 yards, leading a team which has scored 30 or more points in half of their matchups. Surprisingly, Philadelphia has yet to win a game at home this season. Despite that, the Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs on the road against the Eagles according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL’s Nigel Bradham Arrested, Allegedly Had Guns & 3.5 Lbs Of Weed In Corvette - TMZ Sports

NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham — who helped the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl — was arrested Saturday ... after cops say they found guns and over 3 pounds of weed in his sports car. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, Bradham was pulled over in Leon County, Fla. after cops say the tag on his C8 Corvette did not belong to his car. During the stop, officers say they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from his ride ... adding that Bradham told them he had a gun in the glove compartment as well.

Roster Moves: CB Michael Jacquet signed to the practice squad. - Jaguars

Jacquet (pronounced juh-KWET) was originally signed as a rookie free agent in 2020 by Philadelphia, where he spent the first two years of his career. As a rookie, he played in seven games with two starts and tallied 12 tackles, including 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

Washington Football Team Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Deandre Carter - I said a few weeks ago, that I felt Deandre needed to see some more at wide receiver. In Sunday’s contest, he was second on the team with six targets, catching three of those for 56 yards and a touchdown. He also chipped in two kickoff returns for 47 yards, and added a punt return for 10 yards.

Mike McCarthy used “Monkey Butt” to motivate the Dallas Cowboys towards victory over the Falcons - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys roared back to victory on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons and left absolutely zero doubt that their woeful performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 was an aberration. Many were curious to see if Dallas would come out with a vengeance against Atlanta to prove they are contenders. The Cowboys are not just a good team, they are a very good team, and they are a well-coached team. It is true that the subject of Mike McCarthy is a divisive one among Cowboys fans. However you feel about McCarthy, it cannot be denied that he has gone to some extraordinary measures to help his team win. You will recall how he famously smashed watermelons to motivate his team ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, and McCarthy was at it again before Sunday’s contest against Atlanta.

Saquon Barkley returns to practice for New York Giants - Big Blue View

Running back Saquon Barkley returned to practice for the New York Giants on Monday. Barkley has not played since suffering an ankle injury early in a Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Practicing on Monday would likely put Barkley on track to return to action next Monday when the Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should Barkley play on Monday it will be only the eighth time in the last 26 Giants game over the past two seasons in which he will be active. Head coach Joe Judge on Monday rejected the “injury-prone” label for Barkley, who has now missed time with leg injuries in three straight seasons.

Week 10: The Day The Chiefs’ Slump Ended? Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Don’t Know If There Was Ever Doubt’ - FMIA

3) I wonder if we’re seeing the end of the Russell Wilson era in Seattle. It’s dumb to make any long-term judgments about a great player on such a rotten day, when Wilson returned after finger surgery and looked inaccurate and ineffective, getting shut out for the first time in 166 Seattle starts. His receivers didn’t help him, rarely getting free enough for him to have a chance at a long gain. But as I watched the futility of this game, I just started thinking it might be time for the Seahawks to think of alternatives to Wilson, particularly if he gets mopey again next offseason. For now, with Seattle 3-6, Arizona looming next week, and San Francisco and the Rams on the horizon after that, making the playoffs will be tough. Sabers were rattled last year by Wilson and his agent, and I just wonder if an 8-9 season might make Seattle GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll wonder if rewriting the script and getting three first-round picks and maybe one top player from a Carolina or Denver or Pittsburgh or Miami or Philadelphia is smarter than trying to keep Wilson happy. Schneider is a confident man. He convinced Carroll that a short quarterback would be a star back in 2012, and Wilson in the third round followed. I doubt he’d be afraid of doing it again.

Cigar Thoughts, Game 9: End of the road? - Field Gulls

In a season that feels like a referendum on Wilson’s future in Seattle, this was about the worst outcome imaginable short of another injury. Tough to find a bright spot either in this game or looking forward. I’ll begrudgingly give him a pass today but more than his hand, it was his decision-making that killed me.

Reich’s Best/Worst decisions: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars - Stampede Blue

Worst Decisions. Play-calling after first 15 scripted plays. The first two drives on offense were productive, the Colts scored on both drives, getting a 17-0 lead including a blocked punt for a touchdown. After that, the offense just collapsed. For the sake of comparison: First two drives: 18 plays, 116 yards, 7 first downs. Next 9 drives (not including the final drive): 44 plays, 182 yards, 8 first downs. A collapse like that is simply inexcusable, especially considering the Jaguars’ defense is not anything special at all, though they have their fair share of solid players. Play-calling consistency has been an issue with Reich this year, as the offense almost never seems to be able to perform consistently in close games. Putting up 40+ points against the New York Jets proves nothing if the following week you are going to lay an egg against a defense that is not among the best in the NFL.

2021 NFL Playoff Standings after Week 10: Could Dolphins fight back into playoff picture? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins hold on to the slimmest of hopes in the 13th position, sitting on a 3-7 record. After a seven-game losing streak from Weeks 2 through 8, winning two games in a row has given Miami a heartbeat. They have two games against the New York Jets (2-7), a game against the New York Giants (3-6), and a game against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) over the next five weeks, with the bye week included. Not to say the Dolphins will win all those games, but they could come out of this stretch with a much better looking record than their current .300 record.

5 winners and 3 losers from Week 10 in the NFL - SB Nation

Loser: The favorites. What a remarkable slate of madness we had in Week 10 so far. The Dolphins beat the Ravens. Washington beat Tampa Bay. The Patriots blew out the Browns. Carolina beat Arizona. The Vikings beat the Chargers. 2021 has been a lesson in how you can’t believe in anything, and if you do, the world will always let you down. It’s given us the best NFL season in recent memory. I know that might be infuriating, but man, it’s a blast never knowing what the hell will happen from week to week, and hitting Week 10 still not really knowing who is actually good. Unpredictability is a rare thing in sports, and we should keep cherishing the madness.

Monday Football Monday #62: Cam Newton’s statement comeback game, Lions didn’t lose, Broncos were exposed - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney recap all of the Week 10 NFL action including Cam Newton who scored two touchdowns in his statement comeback game, the Detroit Lions tied with the Steelers, 16-16 and the Broncos fell short to the Eagles 30-13.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message