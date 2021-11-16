Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 10

It was an interesting week on and off the field for some former Eagles, with a couple guys being added to their teams starting lineups, and a couple others taking a seat on the bench. There were a couple players on the move, DeSean Jackson made a weird debut for the Raiders, and Nigel Bradham, who has remained unsigned, was arrested.

Here’s how things went in Week 10 for some former Eagles:

DeAndre Carter finds his way back to the endzone

One of the more surprising things to happen in Week 10 was Washington Football Team, fresh off a bye week, beating (pretty easily, too, mind you) Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19.

Wide receiver and special teams returner DeAndre Carter has come a long way this season and continues to earn the additional reps he’s getting on offense. He didn’t start for Washington on Sunday, but he did take 67 percent of the offensive snaps, and went 3-of-6 targets for 56 yards, and his second-career receiving touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN



Heinicke great throw to DeAndre Carter for the 20 yard TD!#WashingtonFootball has 13 unanswered points versus the reigning Super Bowl champions, just like we all expected. pic.twitter.com/cu8E3uaCs1 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 14, 2021

This marked Carter’s second game in a row with a touchdown, and he also had two good kick returns for 47 total yards, and a punt return for 10 yards. It’s hard to think that Ron Rivera won’t continue to get him involved on offense, as he keeps proving his value week-after-week.

Sidney Jones loses considerable playing time

The Seahawks welcomed back Russell Wilson in Week 10 — the miraculously fast healer of a QB — but still fell to the Packers, 17-0.

Former Eagles draft pick Sidney Jones found his way into the Seahawks starting lineup in Weeks 4 thru 7, thanks to some injuries, and while he didn’t get the start in Week 8, he still took 46 percent of the defensive snaps and had his best game of the season with two passes defended. The team was on bye in Week 9, and then, things changed for Jones.

In their game on Sunday against the Packers, Jones didn’t see any — ZERO, goose egg, nada — defensive snaps. He took his highest number of special teams snaps this season, 39 percent, but with Tre Brown now back in the mix, the rookie ended up with 100 percent of the CB snaps on defense. Those were the snaps Jones was getting with Brown sidelined due to a knee sprain.

Jones was a fine fill-in for the Seahawks, but he didn’t really do anything spectacular to make the team consider giving him the starting role long term. It was a bit surprising, however, to see his workload reduced to zero defensively.

Nigel Bradham arrested

The former Eagles linebacker was arrested on Saturday, according to TMZ, for having over three pounds of weed and several guns in a car he was driving.

“Cops say Bradham had “10 small plastic bags with marijuana in them” inside a satchel that also contained a Smith & Wesson pistol in it. Officers also say when they searched the trunk of the Corvette, they found two more “large bags” of weed — and say, in total, they located 3.45 lbs of marijuana in Bradham’s car. In the docs, cops also say the search on the gun in Bradham’s glovebox, a Glock 23, came back as stolen in Missouri. Bradham was eventually arrested and booked on three felonies — possessing marijuana with the intent to sell, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.”

This is just the latest legal issue for Bradham, but it’s the most severe. Over the past few years he’s been arrested (and served a one-game suspension) for an alleged assault of a hotel staffer, and was also arrested for trying to get a loaded gun through airport security.

Colts first-round draft pick closer than ever

Another week, another round of snap count analysis of Carson Wentz, as the Eagles continue their quest for the Colts first-round pick next spring. Wentz was facing a tough decision in Week 10, with his wife just days away from giving birth, but mid-week, the QB announced his decision to play on Sunday regardless of whether his wife went into labor.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that Wentz had to follow through with his decision, and their plan to induce his wife’s labor on Monday should mean that he won’t have to consider whether or not to play in Week 11, either.

The Colts beat the Jaguars on Sunday, with Wentz taking 100 percent of the snaps — which he’s done in all but one game so far this season, taking 93 percent of the snaps in Week 2. He didn’t exactly have a lights out performance, but did enough to secure the win, finishing the day 22-of-34 for 180 yards, and while he didn’t throw any touchdowns, he also didn’t throw any interceptions.

Former Eagles OG Matt Pryor continues to ride the bench now that Braden Smith is back healthy and in the lineup, and only saw playing time on special teams Sunday, and just 16 percent of those snaps. On defense, safety Andrew Sendejo had his most productive game this season for the Colts, recording seven total tackles, including one for loss.

Other notables

Without Kyler Murray back at QB, the Cardinals suffered another loss in Week 10, this time to the Panthers, but Jordan Hicks and Zach Ertz still had good games. Hicks finished the day with 10 total tackles, and Ertz was 4-of-6 targets for 46 yards.

and still had good games. Hicks finished the day with 10 total tackles, and Ertz was 4-of-6 targets for 46 yards. Veteran WR DeSean Jackson made his debut with the Raiders in primetime on Sunday Night Football and while he showed off his big play ability with a 38-yard reception, he also fumbled the ball and didn’t recover, so it wasn’t exactly his best performance.

Rudy Ford got his second defensive start for the Jaguars on Sunday, proving he’s more than just a special teams guy, taking 77 percent of the defensive snaps and making four total tackles on the day.

got his second defensive start for the Jaguars on Sunday, proving he’s more than just a special teams guy, taking 77 percent of the defensive snaps and making four total tackles on the day. Safety Jordan Poyer got his fourth interception of the season on Sunday in the Bills win over the Jets, and his turnover gave Buffalo’s defense a full sweep — each member of the secondary recorded a takeaway in the game.

got his fourth interception of the season on Sunday in the Bills win over the Jets, and his turnover gave Buffalo’s defense a full sweep — each member of the secondary recorded a takeaway in the game. The Patriots got a huge win over the Browns in Week 10, 45-7, and while WR Nelson Agholor didn’t start for the offense — for the second time this season — he did go 2-of-4 targets for 21 yards. On defense, Jalen Mills was sidelined with an arm injury just four plays into the game, and while he was initially listed as questionable to return, he did get back on the field and finished the day with 68 percent of the defensive snaps (and two total tackles).

Roster Moves and Bye Weeks