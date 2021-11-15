Monday Night Football: Rams vs. 49ers

The final game of Week 10 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

The 49ers lead the all-time series between these teams, 72-67-3, including having won the past four meetings. They last faced off in Nov. 2020, with Los Angeles suffering a home loss, 23-20. The last time they played each other in San Francisco was just a few weeks before that with the Rams once again suffering a loss, 24-16.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (LAR), 83 (SF), National (88) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (SF), National (88) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 827 (SF), National (88)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-180)

San Francisco 49ers: +3.5 (+155)

Over/under: 50 points

SB Nation Blogs

Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.