Eagles News: Jalen Hurts turns in a very encouraging performance

A Fun Day - Iggles Blitz

Hurts was terrific in the opening half. He has made real strides in the past few weeks. You can see he is forcing himself to stay in the pocket and not just take off running. Hurts is being more balanced in throwing left as well as right. He spread the ball around more evenly in Denver. Hurts threw a pair of terrific deep balls, one for a TD and the other should have been a TD but went through Quez Watkins hands. I thought his overall accuracy was better. Don’t make any definitive declarations right now. Hurts has shown real improvement the last two weeks, but we need to see how he plays over an extended period. At his best, he looks good. But he’s got to stack strong performances before we can say “Hurts is the guy!” Today was very encouraging. If he can build on that, Hurts will start to make a good case for his future.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Broncos game - PhillyVoice

In the second half, the Eagles ran the ball a lot. Hurts only attempted three passes, one of which was picked (Hurts’ hand was hit on the play, it appeared), and one was almost picked on a play in which he was late getting the ball out to an open DeVonta Smith on a Cover-2 beater. It’s what happened in the first half that was encouraging for Hurts. He made subtle moves in the pocket instead of bailing quickly, he was accurate with his throws, and Nick Sirianni said during his postgame interview that Hurts made some heady checks at the line of scrimmage. That first half was easily his best of the season.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts delivered his best half of the season, as he continues to build a case for the future - Inquirer

Jalen Hurts played what might have been his best half in the NFL on Sunday. “Is that what they’re saying?” he said later. Most. It could also be said that Hurts is slowly building a case for more than just a one-season trial run as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Some questionable decisions in the second half might be the argument against that reasoning. But Hurts’ first 30 minutes were elite-level as the Eagles built a 20-10 halftime lead in an eventual 30-13 win over the 5-5 Broncos. He produced big gains with his legs, but what impressed most were his throws from the pocket. He quarterbacked, and for stretches earlier this season, that wasn’t often the case. But for the last weeks, Hurts has shown steady improvement, and to deny that would be an oversight.

Signs of growth, Hurts’ big half, and more in Roob’s observations - NBCSP

2. Unusual game for Jalen Hurts. Was brilliant in the first half and then only threw three passes in the second half, one of them an interception. Which is fine. If you can keep moving the sticks running the ball, why not? Bad decision on the interception but overall he was very good, and his accuracy and ability to put the ball exactly where he wanted to is really encouraging. Hurts finished 16-for-23 (a season-high 70 percent) for 178 yards with two touchdowns and the one INT – his first in four games. We’re all looking for growth, and we got it Sunday on the road against a top-5 defense. And his best throw of the season – the Quez Watkins drop – should have been a 34-yard touchdown. Hurts used the entire field, he spread the ball around, he made plays with his legs, he got the ball in the end zone and he threw with terrific anticipation – he did everything you want your quarterback to do. He just played with tremendous poise and intelligence. This will be a tough one for the Hurts Haters to swallow. He was really good Sunday. 3. But it doesn’t happen if Sirianni doesn’t give him a chance to be really good. The game plan was a perfect mixture of runs and passes early, and then grind it out on the ground late. Perfection. The Eagles kept the Broncos on their heels with a balanced attack in the first half and then just kept running it the rest of the game. Sirianni has really grown as a play caller, and the first half - 20 runs, 20 passes - was his best yet. We were all afraid he’d stop dialing up a heavy dose of running plays, but it’s clear now he understands that’s what works best for this team.

Eagles beat Broncos in Denver, 30 to 13 - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-6 after beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday evening! Final score: 30 to 13. Jalen Hurts had a great first half; it was one of the very best stretches in his young career. The second-year quarterback connected with DeVonta Smith twice in the end zone. His numbers from the first 30 minutes: 15/20, 176 passing yards, 2 TD, 52 yards rushing. Hurts cooled off in the second half. His numbers from the last 30 minutes: 1/3, 2 passing yards, 1 INT, 1 yard rushing. But it didn’t matter a ton because the Eagles were boosted by a huge fumble recovery by Darius Slay that turned into an 82-yard touchdown. Philly’s running game also helped control the clock and move the chains to take a three possession lead.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles earn road win over Broncos - BGN Radio

From Jalen Hurts’ most impressive game this season, to DeVonta Smith’s dominate birthday performance and Darius Slay’s fumble recovery Eytan Shander and Jessica Towne Taylor recap what they saw from the Eagles Week 10 victory over the Broncos, 30-13.

NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 30, Denver Broncos 13 - PFF

The Eagles’ offensive line played one of its best games of the season in pass protection, combining to allow just four pressures while earning an 86.0 team pass-blocking grade on first review. Three offensive linemen graded above 75.0 on pass-blocking snaps.

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Next Gen stat of the week: DeVonta Smith’s magnificent first-quarter TD catch had a 19.0% completion probability (49.6 yards of air distance, 0.7 yards of target separation).

Eagles dominate Broncos in most-impressive win of the season - PE.com

On a fourth-and-1 play from the Philadelphia 23-yard line, Melvin Gordon carried to the right side and gained a yard, but linebacker Davion Taylor stripped the ball loose in a mass of bodies and the football squirted loose. Slay picked up the football, dropped it, picked it up again, and began his zig-zagging journey to the end zone, busting through a hole and turning on the jets to score on an 83-yard play that turned the game upside down and ignited a stadium filled with Eagles fans. “I’m trying to score every time I touch the rock,” Slay said after recovering a “country fumble,” one that Sirianni described as returnable, in that there is room to have a return. A “city fumble,” according to Sirianni, is one to fall on. “I barely get to touch it, so when I touch it, I’m trying to score. Quick. And get done. “It could have been both (a city fumble or a country fumble). All I know is – City fumbles, country fumbles, they both turn into touchdowns.”

Patrick Mahomes on the Rise, Tom Brady on the Skids - Football Outsiders

Defender of the Week [...] Davion Taylor and Darius Slay earn honorable mention: Taylor for stripping Melvin Gordon on fourth-and-1, Slay for scooping up the fumble, nearly fumbling it back, juking all over creation, and eventually sprinting 83 yards to give the Eagles complete control of what ended as a 30-13 victory over the Broncos.

Week 10: The Day The Chiefs’ Slump Ended? Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Don’t Know If There Was Ever Doubt’ - FMIA

Special Teams Players of the Week. K’von Wallace, safety, Philadelphia. With the Eagles up 20-10 in the third quarter, Denver threatened to make it a one-score game on a chip-shot 22-yard field goal by the reliable Jason McManus. But Wallace knifed through the Denver line and extended his 5-11 frame to the fullest and got his arm on the ball kicked by McManus. Turned out it wasn’t such a gimme, and turned out to be a huge play in a tight Philadelphia victory.

3 winners, 6 losers from the Broncos pathetic 30-13 loss to the Eagles - Mile High Report

Teddy Bridgewater. This is the hot-button issue in Broncos Country right now. The fact Bridgewater appeared to give zero effort is what will make this inexcusable and follow him as long as he’s in Denver. On top of everything else, the offense just scored 13 points at home when they had five trips inside the 20-yard line. As for the “play” on the fumble, Andrew Mason said it best: “Teddy Bridgewater has been the Broncos’ best QB since Peyton Manning and has done some good things over the course of the year, but his season is likely to be defined by pulling up on the fumble return. Whether it’s fair or not — that’s up to you. But that’s the NFL.”

The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 10 - The Ringer

Loser: Teddy Bridgewater. Darius Slay took a meandering route to the end zone while returning a fumble against the Broncos. Slay backtracked and reversed, trying the left side of the field and the right. He wasn’t quite sure where he was going and still wound up scoring. But somehow, 10 of the Broncos have escaped criticism for letting Slay run loop-de-loops around them. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is taking most of the heat for the play, which essentially sealed Philadelphia’s 30-13 win. Bridgewater was in position to make a play on Slay, but you can see the moment when Bridgewater’s brain yelled “NOPE!”

Dallas Cowboys Playoff Tracker: Losses by Cardinals and Buccaneers are gains for Dallas in Week 10 - Blogging The Boys

It could be argued that the more valuable loss for Dallas’ competitors was the one by Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Buccaneers lost - shockingly - to the Washington Football Team of all units, but what is valuable about this is that they are now one full loss behind the Cowboys. Arizona fell at the hands of the Carolina Panthers which was perhaps a little bit more understandable. They are huge losses that give the Cowboys better odds to be one of the top three seeds in the NFC come playoff time.

If you don’t enjoy a win like this over Tampa Bay, then you aren’t are Washington football fan - Hogs Haven

With today’s win against the defending World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, possibilities remain for the Washington football team. Maybe they want it enough to make it happen.

How did Dave Gettleman do constructing the Giants’ 2021 roster? - Big Blue View

Giants fans, and media members have been arguing for years about what Gettleman has gotten right and what he has gotten wrong. I am honestly not sure how much it matters anymore. It seems likely that we aren’t going to have Gettleman to argue about a whole lot longer. The bottom line is, of course, wins and losses. If the Giants end up with double-digit losses for the fourth straight season it is going to be virtually impossible for ownership to justify giving him a new contract. If the Giants happen to play well over the final eight games, perhaps Gettleman can retire of his own accord while using the justification that he believes the franchise is pointed in the right direction.

Knee-jerk reactions: Colts survive putrid offensive second half to beat Jags 23-17 - Stampede Blue

CARSON WENTZ SHAKY. If there is a poster boy for inconsistency, it’s Carson Wentz. Incredibly, Wentz has had a relatively strong statistical season. If he wanted to resurrect his career in Indianapolis, early signs indicate that is a legitimate possibility. However, Wentz is sloppy with his footwork and his throwing motion. He makes horrifying decisions in his attempts to extend plays and appears entirely incapable of learning from them. Left-handed passes, backhanded tosses, desperation moments that will absolutely hurt the Colts more often than help define his quarterback DNA.

