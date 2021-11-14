Dallas Goedert ruled out with head injury in Eagles vs. Broncos

Just over 10 minutes into the Eagles vs. Broncos game on Sunday afternoon, tight end Dallas Goedert took a HUGE hit to the head by Justin Simmons on a 24-yard play. It’s no surprise that Goedert left the field and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Here’s the hit to Goedert pic.twitter.com/dmHr7pzTKg — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) November 14, 2021

Goedert’s former Eagles teammate Ronald Darby was also credited for the tackle, but he went for the feet instead of the head shot. And, naturally, the hit didn’t draw a flag despite the league’s (so-called) commitment to player safety.

When Goedert left the field, he had two catches for 28 yards, and the only other tight ends on the Eagles active roster are Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been bullish with both Stoll and Jackson, and was glad they were able to get some snaps last week against the Chargers, but they are still very inexperienced and will be asked to step up.

Goedert will need to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to the field in the future.