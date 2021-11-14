 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Eagles advance to 4-6

Eagles vs. Broncos fourth quarter score updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles lead the Broncos by a score of 27 to 13.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2021 Week 10 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos game. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for BGN’s postgame coverage.

