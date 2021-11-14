Eagles vs. Broncos inactives: Josh Sweat will play

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos.

The following five Eagles players have been ruled INACTIVE: Reid Sinnett, Jack Anderson, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Josh Sweat and Andre Dillard are both ACTIVE after being ruled questionable on Philly’s final injury report.

Josiah Scott is active after being a healthy scratch last week. Marlon Tuipulotu is back on the shelf.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Reid Sinnett - Third string quarterback.

OG Jack Anderson - Depth offensive lineman.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth cornerback.

Denver Broncos Inactive List

Starting left guard Dalton Risner, starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II, starting defensive tackle Shelby Harris, starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, starting linebacker Malik Reed, and starting linebacker Baron Browning are all ACTIVE after being ruled questionable.

OT Garett Bolles

OT Bobby Massie

DE McTelvin Agim

CB Essang Bassey

RB Mike Boone

S Jamar Johnson

CB Mac McCain