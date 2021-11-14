Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season is here.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play the Denver Broncos until 4:25 PM Eastern. So, let’s watch the early games together in the meantime. You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 10 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Cowboys vs. Falcons on FOX and Browns vs. Patriots on CBS.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 10 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, November 14

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

ATLANTA FALCONS at DALLAS COWBOYS

Channel: FOX

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Channel: FOX

DETROIT LIONS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: FOX

CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: CBS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: CBS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 early games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Eagles-Broncos game thread that will be posted about an hour before Philly’s 4:25 PM ET kickoff.