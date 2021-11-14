NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 10 Games

Before the tenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 10 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 63-58. That’s just ahead of the BGN Community, which is 62-59

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 10 GAMES

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-9.5) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: Washington’s defense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year. Tom Brady is going to be able to take advantage of them, especially coming off rest from a bye. PICK: Buccaneers -9.5

ATLANTA FALCONS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-7.5): Last week’s loss to Denver was probably more of an anomaly than it was a sign of things to come. It would be surprising to see Dak Prescott follow up the worst game of his entire career with another stinker. Besides, the Falcons aren’t actually any good. Their four wins have come over some of the league’s very worst teams and they struggle in the trenches. The Cowboys will rebound with a decisive victory. PICK: Cowboys -7.5

DETROIT LIONS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-5.5): The Lions played like crap before enjoying their bye week. It’s really hard to bet on them but, if they were ever in a favorable spot, it might be this one. Coming off extra rest against a team that just played on Monday night … and will also be missing their starting quarterback on short notice. Dan Campbell gets his first win here. PICK: Lions +5.5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-10): The Jags aren’t suddenly good because they scored nine points in a win over the Buffalo. Jacksonville is primed for a downer after the emotions of a very big upset. The Colts also benefit from extra rest having last played on Thursday. Indy has been able to take care of bad teams. Carson Wentz will help his new team get to 5-5, thus likely ensuring he’ll hit the 75% threshold (barring injury) for Philly to get a first-round pick. PICK: Colts -10

BUFFALO BILLS (-13) at NEW YORK JETS: The Bills struggled against Miami and Jacksonville. Not exactly trending in the best way. They’ll beat the Jets here but Mike White is going to help NYJ cover the spread. How could you doubt him? PICK: Jets +13

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-3): The Titans have been on such a run that it feels like they’re bound to slip at some point, right? They might underestimate a Saints team quarterbacked by Trevor Siemian. Given all the key injuries New Orleans is dealing with, though, Sean Payton might just not have enough to put an upset together. I’d stay away from this line but if you’re making a bet, hard not to go with Tennessee. PICK: Titans -3

CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-2.5): You know how sometimes you just have a feeling? Well, that’s my read on this game. The Pats aren’t about to four win in a row. The Browns are going to take this one outright as they pressure Mac Jones into some rookie mistakes. PICK: Browns +2.5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3.5): The Vikings find ways to lose. The vibes are too bad to bet on. The Bolts aren’t inspiring unshakable confidence right now but I’ll lean with Justin Herbert over Kirk Cousins. PICK: Chargers -3.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS (-8.5): The Cardinals are missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins again ... but, does it matter? Probably not. Colt McCoy offers some competency and Arizona has other offensive weapons to work with. Carolina’s defense offers a tough test but it’s really hard to bet on P.J. Walker coming through in the desert. PICK: Cardinals -8.5

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DENVER BRONCOS (-1): This line opened with the Broncos as standard three-point home favorites. It’s since shifted to Denver only being favored by one point at home, indicating money has been coming in on the Eagles. Perhaps the smart money is on Philly’s side. Then again, a similar situation happened with the Chargers game last week and the Eagles lost ... albeit in a close game. The feeling here is that the Broncos are too banged up. They’re not going to be able to replicate what they did last week against Dallas. The Eagles will (narrowly) win this game outright. They have advantages in the trenches since is Denver dealing with injuries. PICK: Eagles +1

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3.5): Aaron Rodgers is back but the layoff due to his bout with COVID-19 could mean he won’t be at 100%. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson isn’t getting enough respect in his first game back. This will be a close game that goes down to the wire so I like the points with Seattle having potential to pull off the upset. PICK: Seahawks +3.5

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-2.5) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: DeSean Jackson is going to have a big touchdown and then get hurt and never play for the Raiders again. But it’ll be enough to help Las Vegas secure a victory over a Chiefs team that’s been struggling. PICK: Raiders +2.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3.5) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Jimmy Garoppolo stinks. It’s hard to understand why he’s still starting. He somehow ranks among the league leaders in turnover worthy throws despite also ranking low in aggressive throws. Kyle Shanahan has proven himself to be an overrated head coach. Did you like how I got through this pick without even mentioning OBJ? Oh, wait. Dammit. PICK: Rams -3.5