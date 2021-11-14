Eagles vs. Broncos Week 10 game preview and predictions

If we’re not accounting for recency bias, the Denver Broncos should beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos are coming off their best win of the season, a really impressive victory over Dallas. They’ve hit their stride. Teddy Bridgewater turned in two of his better performances this season in recent weeks. Denver’s defense has allowed an average of just 14.3 points in their last three games.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have obviously not been so strong defensively. Despite making adjustments, Jonathan Gannon’s defense has had no answers to slowing down non-terrible quarterbacks. And Philly’s recent offensive success might not be sustainable considering they’re running the ball at a rate that hasn’t been seen since the 1940s. There are questions if Jalen Hurts can lead the Eagles to victory with his arm.

With all of that said, I’m taking the Eagles to beat the Broncos today.

Why? Denver’s domination of Dallas felt like a perfect storm. The Broncos just happened to have their best day while their opponent had their worst. It’s not necessarily indicative of what’s to come this week.

Further, the Broncos are REALLY banged up. They’re missing their starting tackles and their starting right guard. Oh, and their starting left guard is injured and might not play. The Eagles’ defensive line hasn’t been great lately, in part because of quarterbacks getting the ball out quick. Bridgewater has one of the slowest release times in the league so Philly should get some opportunities to sack him.

The Broncos are also dealing with availability issues on the defensive interior and linebacker. The Eagles’ offensive line could be primed to take advantage of this mismatch to pave the way for another big rushing performance.

It’s hard to feel like this game is going to be easy for the Birds considering they’re on the road in a tough place to play. But the feeling here is they’ll find a way to eke out a close one donned in their new uniform combination.

For more, check out BGN’s weekly NFL game predictions. For the latest odds, check out our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 20 to 19, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Jake Elliott kicks a 59-yard game-winning field goal.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.