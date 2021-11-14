Eagles rooting guide for Week 10 games

Now that the tenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season is here, it’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 10 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning picks from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DENVER BRONCOS: It’d be big for the Eagles if they could pick up a win to stay in the hunt for a wild card spot. The Birds currently have a 17.3% chance of making the postseason, according to Football Outsiders. Then again, dropping to 3-7 helps their positioning in the draft order.

NFC EAST

ATLANTA FALCONS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Eagles have a better chance of catching the Falcons for a wild card spot than they do the Cowboys for the division. But we’re not going to suggest rooting for Dallas. The Cowboys losing hurts their playoff seeding and keeps Philly alive in the NFC East. The Falcons winning also hurts Atlanta’s positioning in the draft order. Root for the Falcons.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: The Football Team is currently picking ahead of Miami’s selection owed to Philly. Need the Dolphins to get back ahead of them. Root for the Football Team.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Can’t imagine the Colts are going to bench Carson Wentz before Week 13, which is when he’s likely to hit 75% of Indy’s snaps this year. It’s probably safe to root for the Colts to lose to have their pick that’s going to Philly as good as it possibly can be. Then again, the Jags are really bad (despite being Buffalo) and probably gonna lose anyway. And the Colts getting to 5-5 would really ensure Wentz will keep playing. And then it will be safe to root against the Colts from here on out. Root for the Jaguars.

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets are currently picking ahead of Miami’s slot. Need them to win to drop in the draft order. Root for the Jets.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Titans winning further ensures it’ll be them and not the Colts clinching the AFC South. Also helps the Eagles from a playoff picture perspective if the Saints lose. Root for the Titans.

DETROIT LIONS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Lions probably aren’t going to be able to pick up multiple wins to fall behind Miami’s slot in the draft order. But let’s root for it to happen anyway. Detroit might be able to get a win today coming off their bye and Pittsburgh unexpectedly missing Ben Roethlisberger? Probably just wishful thinking. Root for the Lions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: There isn’t a clear rooting interest in this game. Could argue that the Pats winning is good because they currently have a stronger position in the AFC playoff picture and they can further that by winning. The benefit of that is to help keep the Colts away from a wild card spot. Root for the Patriots.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Vikings winning hurts the Eagles when it comes to chasing a wild card spot but it potentially helps when it comes to elevating Indy in the draft order. Root for the Vikings.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Panthers winning hurts the Eagles when it comes to chasing a wild card spot but it potentially helps when it comes to elevating Indy in the draft order. Root for the Panthers.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Seahawks winning hurts the Eagles when it comes to chasing a wild card spot but it potentially helps when it comes to elevating Indy in the draft order. Root for the Seahawks.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: The Colts’ chances of making a wild card spot are damaged more with a Chiefs win. Root for the Chiefs.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers winning hurts the Eagles when it comes to chasing a wild card spot but it potentially helps when it comes to elevating Indy in the draft order. Root for the 49ers.