Roob’s Observations: One area Jalen Hurts has made remarkable progress - NBCSP

The Eagles ran the ball 46 times and threw it 16 times against the Lions and then ran it 39 times and threw it 17 times against the Chargers. Last time they had consecutive games with 39 or more running plays and 17 or fewer pass attempts? It was the 1949 NFL Championship season in wins over the Steelers at Forbes Field (49 runs, 17 passes) and the Rams at Shibe Park (64 runs, 16 passes). That was 72 years ago.

Have the Eagles already decided to move on from Jalen Hurts? - BGN

After seven weeks of seemingly having a fear of running the ball, Nick Sirianni has suddenly turned the Eagles into a run first offense. Four weeks ago they handed the ball off 9 times. In the last two games Eagles running backs had 37 and 29 rushing attempts, which is 41% of running back carries for the season so far, they also mixed in a couple of WR runs. A dramatic change like this is usually the result of one of three events: an injury to the starting QB necessitating a change in approach to shelter the backup QB; an embarrassing loss that causes a coach to re-evaluate his team; or after the self scouting of a bye week. None apply to the Eagles. There has been an injury that should affect the running game but rather than the starting QB it is the starting RB who is out. The Eagles do have an embarrassing loss where they didn’t run the ball, but it was a month prior. The bye week isn’t for another four weeks, though Sirianni did show glimpses of a change after the mini-bye following the Thursday Night loss to the Buccaneers. He called five run plays to three pass plays on the opening possession the following week against the Raiders, but then reverted to type with five pass plays to one run to start the second possession before Miles Sanders was injured. So why did the Eagles suddenly change course if not for those reasons? Maybe it’s because they’ve already decided to move on from Jalen Hurts after the season. There are two pieces of evidence to consider.

Odds and End Zones #8 - LIVE from Mitchell & Ness! - BGN Radio

Shamus Clancy and Zo record LIVE from the legendary Mitchell & Ness flagship store in Philly. The guys discuss the Eagles’ new uniform choice and preview the Birds’ matchup with Denver.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after 9 games: Why every week is a referendum on his (and Philadelphia’s) future - The Athletic

My biggest question is whether this is the way the Eagles are playing now to try to maximize Hurts, or if they feel it’s a sustainable way to win. Sirianni suggested that they must be able to adjust based on the defense. My suspicion is that the organization’s preference is to have a quarterback who can excel with a style closer to how the Eagles played in September. Perhaps Hurts develops into that type of player — or enough for the quarterback and the offense to evolve so it’s a hybrid between the two styles. Because as much as the focus sometimes goes to the areas where Hurts might be limited, he has proven this season that he can also make plays, as Sirianni pointed out, “that other players in this league can’t make.”

Eagles at Broncos: 11 things to watch for - Mile High Report

When the Broncos do go to the air, Bridgewater should find completions easy to find. Under Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles have allowed six different quarterbacks to complete 80% of their passes so far this season. Philly relies heavily on zone coverage in an effort to protect a shaky secondary. They rarely send five or more rushers and don’t use a lot of line games. They did blitz more in the Chargers game and could carry that into this matchup to try to attack the new O-line.

5th annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group set for May 21, 2022 - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that the fifth annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. One hundred percent of participant-raised funds from the team’s signature cycling and 5K run/walk event will continue to benefit institutions conducting cutting-edge autism research and care. Participants can now register for the 2022 Eagles Autism Challenge at EaglesAutismChallenge.org.

One week later, Dallas Cowboys fans are definitely a bit shook up after the loss to Denver - Blogging The Boys

This has been a long week for Dallas Cowboys fans. Losing can have that sort of impact on a fan base, but losing the way that the Cowboys did last week is something different. Dallas lost in extraordinary fashion, and given that this team has let us down at some point or another at season’s end for over 30 years, it is understandable that some people would feel nervous. The fear is that the Cowboys loss last week was just the beginning of a process, a process that would prove the first half of the season was merely a mirage. Past heartbreaks conjure up the feeling that this is the beginning of the bottoming out.

Washington Roster Moves: Montez Sweat placed on IR, Bunmi Rotimi signed from the practice squad - Hogs Haven

Washington finally announced the inevitable roster move of placing Montez Sweat on injured reserve. He suffered a non-displaced fractured jaw in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. Sweat is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and will have to go on a soft foods diet and avoid physical contact while he recovers. Washington had their by last week, but waited until today to make the moved official. The injury is not expected to require surgery.

Colts Injury Report: CB Xavier Rhodes is OUT While DT DeForest Buckner Listed as QUESTIONABLE - Stampede Bue

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On Rhodes absence expect Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers to line up on the outside at cornerback and Kenny Moore at the nickel position. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been listed at QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Buckner is dealing with a back injury that according to Coach Reich “locked up” on him on Thursday during practice. Reich also went for on to say that the team is cautiously optimistic that Buckner can play.

