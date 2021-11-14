Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Raiders

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 10 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Kansas City leads the all-time series between these teams, 66-53-2, including six of the past seven meetings. They last faced off in Nov. 2020 with the Chiefs winning on the road, 35-31.

The Raiders have had a pretty tumultuous season off the field, especially the last two weeks, and it may have starting leaking into their on-field performance, with the team losing to the Giants, 23-16, in Week 9. Needing another wide receiver option, the team ended up signed former Eagle veteran DeSean Jackson after he cleared waivers following the NFL trade deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (KC), 85 (LV), National (88) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (LV), National (88) | SXM App: 815 (KC), 816 (LV), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Kansas City Chiefs: -3 (-150)

Las Vegas Raiders: +3 (+130)

Over/under: 51.5 points

