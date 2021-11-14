The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) are back on the road in Week 10 and face off against the Denver Broncos (5-4) late-Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles still haven’t been able to pull off a win at home this season under Nick Sirianni, but they have had a smattering of luck on the road. With a larger commitment to the ground game the past two weeks, Philly’s offense has finally started to gain some momentum, and they’ve even signed Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster indicating they continue to use the boost he’s given them in Miles Sanders’ absence.

Now if only the defense can regain some of the aggressiveness and consistency they showed against the Lions in Week 8, they might be able to string together an impressive 60 minutes in Denver. However, that kind of performance on both sides of the ball have been few and far between through nine games this season.

A lot will also depend on which Broncos team shows up on Sunday, the one that has failed to do much offensively, or the one that somehow beat the Cowboys in Week 9, and kept one of the league’s highest scoring offenses to just 16 points.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Coverage Map

You get the Eagles game if you’re in the BLUE on the map (via 506Sports.com) below.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 4:25 PM Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli (Eagles are 6-2 in 8 games as referee.)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 134 (Phi.), 158 (Den.) | XM: 383 (Phi.), 228 (Den.) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 809 (Den.)

Online Streaming

Paramount+ | FuboTV

The Eagles are slight underdogs for their road game this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: +2.5 (+115)

Denver Broncos: -2.5 (-135)

Over/under: 45

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-5, including two of the past three meetings. The last time they faced off was in Nov. 2017, with Philly getting a huge home win, 51-23. The last time they played in Denver, however, the Broncos were the one with a huge home win, 52-20, back in 2013.

BGN Radio Preview Podcast

CLICK HERE or listen below:

