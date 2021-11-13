10 college football players to watch in Week 11

College football is in the final stages of its regular season with only two more full weeks of games before the postseason. A lot of teams are hanging on to title hopes by a thread and its their top players who are keeping them in contention. For draft prospects, a lot has already been set in stone about evaluations, but these last few weeks still provide a chance to leave a lasting impression on NFL teams. Here is who to watch this week.

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State v. Michigan (12 PM ET on ABC)

Jahan Dotson has been a revelation for Penn State this season. The senior pass catcher’s blend of speed, dependable hands and savvy route running have helped him catch 71 passes, score nine times and come through as PSU’s top playmaker week in and week out. Dotson and the Nittany Lions will have their hands full against Michigan today, but Dotson alone gives them a fighting chance.

Oklahoma’s Defensive Line v. Baylor (12 PM ET on FOX)

Down in the Big 12, a shootout is brewing. An undefeated Oklahoma team takes on a hot Baylor team in what should be one of today’s best games. While offense should be the focus of the game, the Sooners field an impressive defensive line that could be the difference. Their line features draft prospects Nik Bonitto, Jalen Redmond, Perrion Winfrey, and Isaiah Thomas. That is a deep, talented group of players headed for the NFL. Not only will their performance weigh heavily on this game, it will be crucial for this fearsome foursome to play well against a quality offense to gauge how they could fare against top competition.

David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue v. Ohio State (3:30 PM ET on ABC)

David has already slein a few goliaths this year. The star Purdue Playmaker is coming off a 200 yard performance to help upset Michigan State, only a few weeks after he went for over 200 yards to upset Iowa. Now, David Bell has Ohio State in his sights. Can he keep rising to the occasion and go off against the Buckeyes?

Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa v. Minnesota (3:30 PM ET on BTN)

Tyler Linderbaum is probably the best lineman in the country. Being a center means he gets a little bit less love than his offensive tackle counterparts, but Linderbaum is the best center prospect since Travis Frederick. Minnesota’s defense is a great test for Linderbaum and the Hawkeyes, so tune in to see one of the top prospects in the country ball out.

Jalen Wydermyer, Tight End, Texas A&M v. Ole Miss (7 PM ET on ESPN)

This tight end class is sneaky good and Jalen Wydermyer is one of the top players in the group. The athletic mismatch is the primary target in the Aggies passing game, a passing game that will be used extensively in this game against Ole Miss. This game feels like a high scoring affair, meaning Wydermyer should see the ball a lot.

Sam Hartman, Quarterback, Wake Forest v. NC State (7:30 PM ET on ACCN)

Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons had a disappointing loss last week. After throwing some picks and getting upset by UNC, Sam Hartman will be looking to get Wake Forest back on track against a tough NC State defense. Hartman has been playing great football all season, so he needs to return to form tonight to keep Wake Forest in contention for an ACC title.

Abraham Lucas, Offensive Tackle, Washington State v. Oregon (10:30 PM ET on ESPN)

Washington State is mostly garnering negative headlines this year, but Abraham Lucas’ play has been newsworthy in a positive way. The giant offensive tackle has been excellent and could be a first round pick come spring. His challenge tonight will be Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Oregon defensive line. How will he respond to such a challenge? Might be worth staying up for!