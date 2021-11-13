Eagles News: DeVonta Smith might have an especially favorable matchup

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 10 - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. Denver Broncos CB Mike Ford. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is coming off his best performance of the season, in which he totaled 22.6 fantasy points against a stout Los Angeles Chargers secondary. The Eagles have attempted the fewest passes in the NFL over the past two weeks, with just 33. With fewer opportunities in the fold, Smith will need to capitalize on every opportunity but should be able to do so against Ford’s lackluster coverage this season. No player on PFF’s matchup chart has given up more fantasy points or receiving yards per coverage snap. The Broncos may opt to leave Ford on the sideline. In that event, Smith still has WR3/FLEX upside against a secondary that ranks 19th in passing yards allowed to receivers.

The Eagles are breaking out a new uniform combination for the Broncos game - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles will be rocking a never-before-seen look when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. For the first time ever, the team is pairing their standard white road jersey tops with ... black pants! Here’s a projected preview via the team.

Eye on the Enemy #72: Eagles-Broncos Preview with Tim Lynch - BGN Radio

This conversation was recorded prior to the news of Broncos’ OC Pat Shurmur was reported. John Stolnis talked to Tim Lynch of SB Nation’s Broncos site Mile High Report about last week’s surprising win by the Broncos over Dallas, whether Denver is a true playoff contender, and some key match-ups to watch this Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles’ blitzes sucked against the Chargers, with gifs and stuff - PhillyVoice

So, yeah, the Eagles blitzed more than usual, I guess. However, there was very little creativity in trying to get rushers free runs at Herbert, and when blitzes were designed to create one-on-ones, the Eagles’ defensive linemen mostly didn’t win those matchups. The blitzing schemes were vanilla, the defensive line didn’t play well, and it was easy for Herbert to get the ball out quickly and hit open receivers. Also, it’s hard to understand why Genard Avery is on the field, at all.

What’s Going On - Iggles Blitz

I want to like the new coaches, but schematically they have driven me crazy at times this year. On the flip side, Sirianni has changed and Gannon has begun to change. That offers hope. I am happy with the player development, an area that was a huge problem for the previous staff. We can talk all day long about Howie Roseman’s personnel failures (draft and otherwise), but you need coaches who can get something out of the players as well. Home run picks/signings don’t happen on their own. They happen when player, scheme and coaching all sync up. It might be fair to say the Eagles are headed in the right direction, but they are doing so slowly. And there is still the looming question of what to do at QB. Hurts sure doesn’t look like the answer. The draft isn’t what we hoped. Would Russell Wilson have interest in becoming an Eagle? For now, let’s just hope the young guys continue to develop and the coaches find a way to let their players have success.

Joe Banner: Nick Sirianni’s new run-heavy approach shows the Eagles’ current take on Jalen Hurts - Inquirer

EJ: Does this approach, where Jalen Hurts is throwing less than 20 times a game, make it harder to evaluate him? ... JB: A little bit, but what’s more telling is the fact that they’re playing this way. Believe me, all the stats about running and passing and getting early leads, they know. We did it when I was there, we left it behind. You can watch the way they play the game and how they built the team. Their preference is to play with the philosophy that I’m describing. The fact that they’re not does tell us that, at this moment in time, they’re trying to manage how much they’re putting on Hurts’ plate. That doesn’t mean they don’t think he’ll be great in the long run — we don’t know that — but we know that they currently feel like the best way to develop him is to gradually put a little bit more on his plate. They’re being realistic about where he is and not just throwing a whole bunch of stuff at him, maybe like they did with Carson Wentz. Some teams do it very gradually, others do it very quickly. I think it’s clear their assessment at the moment is they need to layer this in and try to give him a little bit more each week. It doesn’t tell us where they are long term on the guy, but it tells us where they are at this moment.

Week 10 NFL game picks: Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs; Packers outstrip Seahawks - NFL.com

You could tell me literally any outcome will happen in a 2021 Eagles-Broncos game and I would believe it. Denver’s sudden defensive resurgence sticks despite injuries and Teddy adots passes all over the field in a Broncos romp? Sure. Philadelphia’s sudden run-game resurgence grinds the Broncos’ third-string linebackers to dirt in an Eagles romp? Bring it. The only certainty here is that the winning quarterback will get less shine for his role in the outcome than the losing quarterback gets blame.

NFL Week 10 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more - ESPN

What to watch for: The Eagles have rushed at least 30 times in four games this season, including two of their three wins. That identity gives quarterback Jalen Hurts the best chance to keep the offense moving. Will Philly stick with it against Denver? The Broncos are coming off their best-constructed win since Peyton Manning retired — 30-18 over Dallas last week — but they haven’t always handled their successes well (their 3-0 start was followed by a four-game losing streak). A win here would put them into their bye week at 6-4 and in the postseason conversation.

Eagles-Broncos cheat sheet: News, matchups to watch, tendencies to know and more - The Athletic

Berman: Start with the Eagles defense, which must play more aggressively in coverage against Bridgewater. Live with the possibility of allowing a deep ball over too many easy completions. I’m expecting a bounceback performance from Jonathan Gannon’s unit, although not to the point that they look like they did against Detroit or Carolina. The offense will have a harder time. Denver is No. 22 in defensive DVOA, but they made life difficult for Dallas last week and have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL, limiting opponents to 17 points per game. If the Eagles are a touchdown better than that average, they’ll win this game. But I’m not predicting that to happen. Give me the Eagles covering the spread and keeping it close but falling to 3-7. However, this is a winnable game, and a victory would keep any hopes of a winning record a realistic possibility. Broncos 23, Eagles 21

Jordan Howard opens up about ‘challenging’ times waiting for opportunity - PE.com

There were times, running back Jordan Howard admits, when he confronted reality. No feet stomping. No whining. Just hard-cold facts: He was on the Eagles’ practice squad, and no matter how much he felt he deserved to be on the 53-man roster, whether it was in Philadelphia or anywhere in the NFL, he had to look at what was in front of him. It wasn’t an easy time in his life, those first seven weeks of this 2021 regular season. After a stellar offseason – “I had a great offseason. Probably my best offseason so far,” he said – during which Howard lost nine pounds, fully recovered from a shoulder injury that first cropped up in 2019, and translated that hard work into a strong Training Camp and preseason, Howard wasn’t among those to make the active roster heading into the season. It was a painful experience. “It was very challenging,” Howard said on Friday at the NovaCare Complex. “I had some good days and I had a lot of bad days. I have to thank everybody in my inner circle who encouraged me to keep going even when things weren’t looking good for me. I’m thankful for that. Going into Training Camp, I told myself, ‘If I don’t make the team it wouldn’t be because I didn’t do well, it would be because of the numbers game or whatever.’ I felt like I put in the work. Things didn’t go my way, but that’s life. Things aren’t always going to go your way. You’re always going to have adversity.

Pat Shurmur tests positive for COVID; likely to miss game against Eagles - Mile High Report

It is likely QB coach Mike Shula will handle the coordinator duties on Sunday. Since coaches have to be vaccinated in order to be around players, it would mean Shurmur would need two consecutive days of negative tests to resume coaching duties. That leaves a slim chance for him to coach on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles if he were to test negative Saturday and Sunday. That he just tested positive on Friday would mean that chance is slim indeed.

Cowboys vs. Falcons final injury report: Tyron Smith ruled out of Sunday’s game with Falcons - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons will take the field on Sunday, but one key part of the Cowboys offense will not be there. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice all week because of his ankle, bone spurs being the exact culprit. We won’t have to wait to see if Smith can play in the Atlanta game, he’s out. Terence Steele will once again have to manage at left tackle while La’el Collins mans his customary right tackle. Last week this arrangement worked out very poorly for the Cowboys, they will need that to change on Sunday.

Big Blue View mailbag: Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge, a four-bagger of questions, more - Big Blue View

The analytics probably agree with me on all of those. The analytics, though, aren’t the point. Sometimes, you have to be bold. You have to be the aggressor. You have to just push your chips to the middle of the table and shoot your shot. As Judge has gone through his self-scout this week, and as he reflects on things that need to be done differently going forward, I hope he will remember this old adage: Fortune favors the bold. He need to be bolder.

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team game - Hogs Haven

Donovan Smith vs. Chase Young. Chase Young has been under fire this year by fans and media alike. With just 1.5 sacks in eight games played, Young’s sophomore season has been a complete dud to this point. When the Buccaneers played Washington in the 2020 playoffs, Young was erased from the game against offensive tackle Donovan Smith. Young finished the playoff game with zero sacks and two quarterback pressures, facing Smith on 62 of Young’s 64 defensive snaps. With the absence of Montez Sweat, who will be inactive for at least a month with a broken jaw, there is a significant need for someone to step up amongst the edge rushers. Young should be that guy; however, he has not been able to prove he’s capable of such as this season has gone along.

4 burning questions for NFL Week 10 include Cam, OBJ, Mike White, Patriots-Browns - SB Nation

What will Odell Beckham Jr. look like on Monday Night Football? While it seems highly unlikely Newton will play for Carolina, in Los Angeles all signs point to Odell Beckham Jr. playing on Monday Night Football against the 49ers. The Rams have gone all-in this season, not dissimilarly to Tampa Bay’s approach a year ago. There’s no doubt that adding a weapon like OBJ is a big boost, but what exactly are they getting? To be honest, none of us know. Beckham Jr. was hurt for much of 2020, and unmotivated so far in 2021. That’s what makes this so intriguing. If OBJ steps up and has a killer game it might be time to cement the Rams are Super Bowl favorites, and not just one of the “really good teams that could make the Super Bowl.”

NFL Reacts #15: Ravens lose to the Dolphins, Odell to the Rams, & Pick 3 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda figure out what happened to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Odell Beckham Jr. has joined the Los Angeles Rams and it can only make one of the league’s best passing offenses more dangerous. Russell Wilson is expected to return, but the Browns might be without Nick Chubb. We finish things off with our ‘Pick 3’ to get you set up for week 10’s NFL action.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message