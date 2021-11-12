Eagles vs. Broncos Final Injury Report: Denver is dealing with a lot of issues

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos.

Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sweat and Andre Dillard.

Sweat is still officially in the concussion protocol but he was a full participant in today’s practice. It looks like he’s on track to be cleared to play. Good news.

Dillard is a new addition to the injury report. Relevant exchange from today’s presser:

Q. What happened with Andre Dillard? NICK SIRIANNI: Just something at practice today, so he’s questionable right now. He was full at practice, but questionable from what happened at practice today. Q. Are you allowed to say anything about Dillard? NICK SIRIANNI: I’ll just leave it at that. He’s questionable. He was full at practice. But questionable because of something at practice.

Weird.

Dillard’s suffered a number of practice injuries to this point. He tore his biceps during 2020 training camp, causing him to miss all of last season. He missed time in camp this year with a knee issue. It’s currently not clear if that injury and this one are related.

If Dillard can’t suit up, the Eagles could look to temporarily elevate Le’Raven Clark or Brett Toth from the practice squad to give them depth behind Jordan Mailata at left tackle.

Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are all notably listed without game statuses after being limited in Thursday’s practice. They’re good to go.

Miles Sanders is required to miss his third game on injured reserve but he’s eligible to return to the roster after the Denver matchup. It seems like he’s ready to go.

Miles Sanders is back! pic.twitter.com/ih6QAvBf9P — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) November 11, 2021

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

DE Brandon Graham

RB Miles Sanders

OG Isaac Seumalo

DENVER BRONCOS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Broncos are dealing with a lot of availability issues and they’re hardly limited to the 53-man roster.

The following starters/notable players are on IR: slot cornerback Bryce Callahan, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, right guard Graham Glasgow, wide receiver KJ Hamler, linebacker Josey Jewell, and linebacker Alexander Jones.

Fill-in starting linebacker Justin Strnad and backup quarterback Drew Lock are both on the COVID list.

Broncos offensive coordinator (and former Eagles interim head coach/OC) Pat Shurmur is unavailable for Sunday’s game due to COVID. Denver will thus be without their play-caller.

UPDATE: The Broncos ruled two players out and 10 questionable.

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles and starting right tackle Bobby Massie are definitely not playing on Sunday. Big opportunity for Philly’s defensive line to take advantage.

Starting left guard Dalton Risner, starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II, starting defensive tackle Shelby Harris, starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, starting linebacker Malik Reed, and starting linebacker Baron Browning are among the questionable players. Again, the Broncos are seriously banged up.

OUT

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

DL McTelvin Agim (knee)

RB Mike Boone (hip)

ILB Baron Browning (back)

DE Shelby Harris (illness)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

WR Tim Patrick (knee)

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

OG Dalton Risner (foot)

S Caden Sterns (shoulder)

CB Pat Surtain II (knee)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

RB LeVante Bellamy

CB Bryce Callahan

OLB Bradley Chubb

OT Cody Conway

OG Graham Glasgow

WR KJ Hamler

ILB Josey Jewell

ILB Alexander Johnson

C Brett Jones

RB Adrian Killins

ILB Micah Kiser

OLB Andre Mintze

OLB Natrez Patrick

RESERVE/COVID-19

QB Drew Lock

CB Michael Ojemudia

G/C Austin Schlottmann

LB Justin Strnad

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

WR DaeSean Hamilton

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

CB Essang Bassey