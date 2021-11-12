The Eagles are breaking out a new uniform combination for the Broncos game

The Philadelphia Eagles will be rocking a never-before-seen look when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. For the first time ever, the team is pairing their standard white road jersey tops with ... black pants!

Here’s a projected preview via the team:

Interesting.

The Eagles usually wear white pants to match their white top. They’ve less frequently used midnight green pants as well.

Black pants is an entirely new wrinkle. (Except for that time in 2018 when we thought it might happen but it turned out to be a false alarm.)

The impetus for this change? Well, if the accompanying video in the announcement put out by the team is any indication, it comes from a recommendation from Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

The following exchange took place when DeVonta Smith was mic’d up earlier this season:

DEVONTA SMITH: We need to do all green. KEVIN PATULLO: I would love to wear black pants with a white jersey. That would be sick.

Who knew Patullo had such sway?

And does this mean we might actually see the Eagles go with DeVonta’s suggestion at some point? Would the Eagles really break out a look they haven’t sported since the early 2000s?

Breaking out black pants with white tops indicates the Eagles are at least willing to try out new looks, which is fun. Doesn’t hurt to experiment.

Excited to see how this new combo looks when the Eagles hit the field on Sunday. Getting a win can only increase their appeal.

