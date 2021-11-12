Eagles News: Thanks for nothing, Ravens

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

4 takeaways from the Ravens’ 10-22 loss to the Dolphins - Baltimore Beatdown

That was rough . . . The Ravens fell victim to the classic “trap game” on Thursday night, falling to the Dolphins in Miami by a score of 22-10. Both teams struggled offensively for most of the game but the Dolphins made a few more plays when it mattered most. It was a difficult watch and very underwhelming performance. [BLG Note: The Dolphins’ next four games: at NYJ, vs. CAR, vs. NYG, vs. NYJ. Good chance that Miami can pick up another win or two (if not more) in the near future, damaging the positioning to their first-round selection that’s owed to Philly.]

Dolphins win over the Ravens drops the pick Miami owes to the Eagles from No. 3 to No. 6 in the current 2022 NFL Draft order. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 12, 2021

Eagles-Broncos Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the enemy - BGN

Always happy to help. I’d say it really depends on how the Broncos respond going forward, as it was the biggest win of Vic Fangio’s career and arguably since Peyton Manning retired. To keep the good vibes going, the offensive coaching staff need to continue to lean into what worked against Dallas. That means utilizing the Gordon-Williams combo and dialing up a healthy dose of quick game for Bridgewater, as it plays into Teddy’s strengths and functions as an extension of the running game. It will also limit the banged up offensive line’s exposure to stunts and blitzes, which will expose their individual limitations in pass protection. One concerning part last week’s gameplan is how Pat Shurmur continued to use screens as little more than a white flag in long yardage situations when there’s little element of surprise and the realistic upside is minimal.

A theory about Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Broncos preview, and more - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss their biggest takeaways from the Eagles’ Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, including what to make of Jalen Hurts’ performance and his outlook moving forward. Also in this episode: current positives and negatives about the team, the question of Miles Sanders’ role moving forward, Howie Roseman traveling to see QB prospects, an Eagles-Broncos preview, NFL picks against the spread, and more!

The Philadelphia Eagles offense: A midseason check-in on all 25 players - The Athletic

Jalen Reagor. Of the 62 wide receivers who have run at least 200 routes this year, Reagor ranks 60th with 0.64 receiving yards per route run. Expand that list to the 117 wide receivers who have run at least 100 routes and it doesn’t get much better. There are only eight wide receivers who rank below him. Sure, there are complicating circumstances, like the quality of quarterback play from the pocket and the offensive scheme and some nagging injuries, but the bottom line is Reagor has been one of the worst players at his position in the league. For comparison’s sake, DeVonta Smith has 1.75 receiving yards per route run and Quez Watkins has 1.64.

Sirianni hints that bigger role is coming for Tyree Jackson - NBCSP

Tyree Jackson made his NFL debut on Sunday, playing 14 offensive snaps, but his role could increase over the last eight games. At least that’s what head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at this week. A lot of Jackson’s snaps against the Chargers came in 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends) as the Eagles used the ground-and-pound philosophy in Week 9. But check out what Sirianni said about Jackson this week: “Again, we did some things out of 13-personnel that game,” Sirianni said. “And so, that gave us an opportunity to play all three of the tight ends with Jack (Stoll), and Dallas (Goedert), and Tyree. Jack’s coming along nice. And so, we still want to continue to get him reps. But with Tyree, again, that’s something that we have that a lot of teams don’t know what Tyree is or what he can do. So, we’ll keep that close to our vest.” Hmmm.

How do NFL coaches use their timeouts? - NFL.com

Current Rams head coach, Sean McVay, leads all coaches with 2.9 unnecessary timeouts per game (1.5 on offense, 1.2 on defense, and 0.2 in missed challenges), with Packers coach Matt LaFleur (2.9) and Saints coach Sean Payton (2.8) right behind. First-year head coaches Arthur Smith of the Falcons (1.1 per game) and Nick Sirianni of the Eagles (1.4) are most judicious with their timeouts.

Forecasting the 2022 NFL offseason: Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts could make sense as Steelers’ next QB - CBS Sports

Barring injury, the Eagles and Steelers are almost certainly locked into their current quarterback situations through the rest of 2021. Jalen Hurts has been passable in his first full audition for long-term QB1 duties in Philadelphia, and Ben Roethlisberger has similarly been serviceable in what could be his final NFL season in Pittsburgh. But what if these two Pennsylvania teams and QB situations are destined to intertwine in 2022? A lot can change between now and the offseason, but it’s not hard to envision a scenario in which Hurts could make sense as the Steelers’ next signal-caller. Is this random and oddly specific? Perhaps. But that doesn’t mean the possibility doesn’t hold merit. The last few offseasons have taught us that big-name QB movement is increasingly plausible. And the Eagles and Steelers just happen to be approaching a crossroads at the position.

AFC Midseason Tourney: Browns at Patriots, Chiefs at Raiders - Football Outsiders

Wait … maybe the Broncos really are better off without Miller in 2021! Probably not. It’s more likely that they benefited from a Cowboys mini-meltdown after they stuffed a few fourth-down conversion attempts in the first half and a blocked-punt fiasco early in the third quarter. Either way, rumors of the Broncos’ pending surrender, while not exaggerated, are at least premature. Nick Sirianni’s Karma Chameleons might find a guise (Bombing team! Screen team! Option team! Power-running team!) that surprises the Broncos, but it’s more likely that they will just be a tough out for another week. Broncos 26, Eagles 21.

Can Eagles maintain newfound balance against Broncos? - PE.com

Sunday’s task is to have balance against a Denver defense that ranks sixth in the NFL against the run, allowing just 98.3 yards per game, and is coming off a win at Dallas in which the Cowboys gained a paltry 78 rushing yards. The Eagles will start the same offensive line for the fourth straight week – Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson, left to right – and the objective will be to have balance. Run the ball. Pass the ball. Be effective. Minimize mistakes. Capitalize on opportunities. Having balance has always been top of mind for Sirianni, but circumstances haven’t always cooperated. The offensive line had four starting combinations in the opening five weeks of the season. Penalties truncated drives and put the offense in passing situations. The early-season offense was challenged to get into a flow at times.

Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 10 - PFF

Worst: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. DK: $6,500 | FD: $7,700. Hurts is a must-start player this season, but the second-year quarterback has attempted only 31 passes over the last two weeks as the Eagles have tailored their offense into a rushing attack. Still, at least he’s been involved as a rusher with 17 attempts. While that’s important and will allow Hurts’ floor to remain high, it’s no coincidence his two lowest-scoring games have come in the past two weeks. He is also facing a Denver Broncos defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Even worse is that Denver has been beaten for just 109 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown by the position.

Love, Hate and a tribute to a true American hero - ESPN+

Over the past four weeks, the Eagles are allowing the second-most passing yards per game. They’ve also allowed 19.6 PPG to opposing quarterbacks during that stretch. Enter Teddy Bridgewater, who’s averaging 35 pass attempts per game over his past five and is coming off his biggest fantasy output of the season in Dallas.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks for Week 10 - Fake Teams

QB14) Jalen Hurts. Philly has been establishing the run more lately, leading to flops by Hurts. DEN just stymied Dak and the Cowboys.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF - NBC Sports Edge

Even without Zach Ertz around to siphon targets, life remains difficult for Dallas Goedert aboard the Jalen Hurts-coaster. The Broncos are not giving up the seam.

How can the Broncos beat the Eagles? - Mile High Report

Philly’s personnel groups will mean it looks a little different, but it’d make sense for Fangio to lean into the gameplan the Broncos used against the Baltimore Ravens and force Jalen Hurts to carry the offense from the pocket.

Cowboys will greatly miss Randy Gregory’s presence after the calf strain injury - Blogging The Boys

More bad news for the Cowboys after one of the more disappointing losses in some time. The Cowboys are dealing with the injury bug right now, and you can add one of the top defensive players to it with Randy Gregory reportedly out multiple weeks with a calf strain. Michael Gehlken, of the Dallas Morning News, reported that the injury that Gregory suffered in Wednesday’s practice is considered minor, but we’ve seen how difficult calf injuries can be with Michael Gallup and Dak Prescott.

Assessing the Giants offense at the midpoint - Big Blue View

In all, the offense is performing much like you would expect the offense of a 3-6 football team to be performing. They are struggling to run the football — regardless of concept — and while there might be reasons for those struggles or ways to mitigate the struggles, there does not seem to be an overnight fix or remedy. Other than, perhaps, using Jones more as a runner. In the passing game, Jones is doing well when pressured, and is executing play-action concepts well, but there is still room for growth. Particularly with his eyes, and with reading rotations. The Giants need to do a better job of protecting him and/or getting open for him, and Giants receivers have, according to PFF, dropped 13.7 percent of Jones’ throws when he is pressured, which is sixth-most in the league. So helping him out there could pay dividends. But there are issues beyond just the QB. Sure, Jones could help himself, and needs to improve with his eyes, but the QB position is not the biggest issues for the Giants at this point in time.

Kenny Pickett breaks record for career passing yards at Pitt - Cardiac Hill

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett entered Thursday night’s showdown with Sam Howell and North Carolina with just 113 yards to go to break Pitt great Alex Van Pelt’s program record for career passing yards, and he was able to hit that mark less than one quarter into the game.

Hurts has no chance. Howie has the ultimate binoculars on right now pic.twitter.com/81RD4dOXiH — Bryan Cameron (@BCameronPSN) November 12, 2021

The Rams’ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. means it is Super Bowl-or-bust in LA - SB Nation

The Los Angeles Rams swung the boldest trade of the offseason when they sent longtime quarterback Jared Goff and two first round draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles has looked like a juggernaut since the very first game of the season, but they haven’t been satisfied with their roster. After acquiring veteran linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline, LA picked up another former star in free agency on Thursday: Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham had forced his way out from the Cleveland Browns last week by reportedly beefing with quarterback Baker Mayfield and showing a disengaged attitude. Beckham cleared waivers, and was ultimately choosing between the Rams and Green Bay Packers. Sean McVay’s team won out.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message