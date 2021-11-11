Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay among upgraded players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos.

Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Slay, Maddox, and Sweat all missed practice on Wednesday. They’re trending in the right direction. Seems like they should be able to play in Denver.

JJAW was limited for the second day in a row. He might be in jeopardy of missing another game.

Six players were listed as FULL PARTICIPANTS: DeVonta Smith, Rodney McLeod, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson.

Smith was upgraded to full after being limited on Wednesday. He’s good to go.

Good to see McLeod upgraded from DNP to full.

Hargrave, Cox, Kelce, and Johnson are all good to go after getting some rest yesterday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)

CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

CB Avonte Maddox (knee)

DE Josh Sweat (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

S Rodney McLeod (neck)

WR DeVonta Smith (elbow)

DENVER BRONCOS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles, starting defensive tackle Shelby Harris, and starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II all missed practice for the second day in a row. Not looking amazing for their chances of playing on Sunday, though Harris is “merely” dealing with an illness.

In addition, starting left guard Dalton Risner was actually downgraded from limited to DNP. Not great for Denver. The Eagles need to be able to take advantage of a banged up Broncos offensive line.

Elsewhere, starting linebacker Baron Browning was added to the injury report with a back issue.

Tim Patrick, Albert Okwuegbunam, and Malik Reed were notably upgraded to limited.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

ILB Baron Browning (back)

DE Shelby Harris (illness)

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

OG Dalton Risner (foot)

G/C Austin Schlottmann (not injury related)

CB Pat Surtain II (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL McTelvin Agim (knee)

RB Mike Boone (hip)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

WR Tim Patrick (knee)

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

S Caden Sterns (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)