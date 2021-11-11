NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Our Week 10 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After nine weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place. The BGN Community remains in fourth.
When it comes to this week’s game, the Philadelphia Eagles are three point underdogs to the Denver Broncos (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Despite this, the BGN staff is unanimously taking the Birds. Makes me feel like it’s gonna be a loss now.
NFL WEEK 10 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 9 Record
|7-7
|7-7
|9-5
|6-8
|7-7
|8-6
|8-6
|7-7
|Season Record
|89-47
|87-49
|81-55
|81-55
|86-50
|81-55
|82-54
|82-54
|Ravens at Dolphins
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Vote
|Bills at Jets
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
|Buccaneers at Football Team
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Falcons at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Falcons
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Saints at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|Jaguars at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Vote
|Lions at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Vote
|Browns at Patriots
|Browns
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Browns
|Browns
|Patriots
|Vote
|Vikings at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Vikings
|Chargers
|Vote
|Panthers at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vote
|Eagles at Broncos
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|Seahawks at Packers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Packers
|Packers
|Seahawks
|Packers
|Packers
|Vote
|Chiefs at Raiders
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Rams at 49ers
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
-
93%
Ravens
-
6%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win?
-
95%
Bills
-
4%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win?
-
95%
Buccaneers
-
4%
Football Team
Poll
Which team will win?
-
24%
Falcons
-
75%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win?
-
15%
Saints
-
84%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
8%
Jaguars
-
91%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win?
-
7%
Lions
-
92%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
51%
Browns
-
48%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win?
-
24%
Vikings
-
75%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
4%
Panthers
-
95%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win?
-
54%
Eagles
-
45%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win?
-
33%
Seahawks
-
66%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
60%
Chiefs
-
39%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win?
-
89%
Rams
-
10%
49ers
Loading comments...