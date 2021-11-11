NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Our Week 10 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After nine weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place. The BGN Community remains in fourth.

When it comes to this week’s game, the Philadelphia Eagles are three point underdogs to the Denver Broncos (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Despite this, the BGN staff is unanimously taking the Birds. Makes me feel like it’s gonna be a loss now.

NFL WEEK 10 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 9 Record 7-7 7-7 9-5 6-8 7-7 8-6 8-6 7-7 Season Record 89-47 87-49 81-55 81-55 86-50 81-55 82-54 82-54 Ravens at Dolphins Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote Bills at Jets Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Vote Buccaneers at Football Team Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Falcons at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Falcons Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote Saints at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Vote Jaguars at Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Vote Lions at Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Vote Browns at Patriots Browns Patriots Patriots Patriots Browns Browns Patriots Vote Vikings at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Vikings Chargers Vote Panthers at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote Eagles at Broncos Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Seahawks at Packers Seahawks Seahawks Packers Packers Seahawks Packers Packers Vote Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Vote Rams at 49ers Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams 49ers Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll Which team will win? Ravens

Dolphins vote view results 93% Ravens (376 votes)

6% Dolphins (25 votes) 401 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bills

Jets vote view results 95% Bills (365 votes)

4% Jets (19 votes) 384 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Buccaneers

Football Team vote view results 95% Buccaneers (363 votes)

4% Football Team (16 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Falcons

Cowboys vote view results 24% Falcons (95 votes)

75% Cowboys (291 votes) 386 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Saints

Titans vote view results 15% Saints (61 votes)

84% Titans (323 votes) 384 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Jaguars

Colts vote view results 8% Jaguars (32 votes)

91% Colts (343 votes) 375 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Lions

Steelers vote view results 7% Lions (30 votes)

92% Steelers (352 votes) 382 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Browns

Patriots vote view results 51% Browns (195 votes)

48% Patriots (187 votes) 382 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Vikings

Chargers vote view results 24% Vikings (91 votes)

75% Chargers (286 votes) 377 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Panthers

Cardinals vote view results 4% Panthers (15 votes)

95% Cardinals (350 votes) 365 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Eagles

Broncos vote view results 54% Eagles (242 votes)

45% Broncos (206 votes) 448 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Seahawks

Packers vote view results 33% Seahawks (130 votes)

66% Packers (254 votes) 384 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Chiefs

Raiders vote view results 60% Chiefs (225 votes)

39% Raiders (145 votes) 370 votes total Vote Now