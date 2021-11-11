 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Our Week 10 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After nine weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place. The BGN Community remains in fourth.

When it comes to this week’s game, the Philadelphia Eagles are three point underdogs to the Denver Broncos (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Despite this, the BGN staff is unanimously taking the Birds. Makes me feel like it’s gonna be a loss now.

NFL WEEK 10 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 9 Record 7-7 7-7 9-5 6-8 7-7 8-6 8-6 7-7
Season Record 89-47 87-49 81-55 81-55 86-50 81-55 82-54 82-54
Ravens at Dolphins Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote
Bills at Jets Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Vote
Buccaneers at Football Team Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Falcons at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Falcons Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Saints at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Vote
Jaguars at Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Vote
Lions at Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Vote
Browns at Patriots Browns Patriots Patriots Patriots Browns Browns Patriots Vote
Vikings at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Vikings Chargers Vote
Panthers at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote
Eagles at Broncos Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Seahawks at Packers Seahawks Seahawks Packers Packers Seahawks Packers Packers Vote
Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Rams at 49ers Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams 49ers Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 93%
    Ravens
    (376 votes)
  • 6%
    Dolphins
    (25 votes)
401 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 95%
    Bills
    (365 votes)
  • 4%
    Jets
    (19 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 95%
    Buccaneers
    (363 votes)
  • 4%
    Football Team
    (16 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 24%
    Falcons
    (95 votes)
  • 75%
    Cowboys
    (291 votes)
386 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 15%
    Saints
    (61 votes)
  • 84%
    Titans
    (323 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 8%
    Jaguars
    (32 votes)
  • 91%
    Colts
    (343 votes)
375 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 7%
    Lions
    (30 votes)
  • 92%
    Steelers
    (352 votes)
382 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 51%
    Browns
    (195 votes)
  • 48%
    Patriots
    (187 votes)
382 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 24%
    Vikings
    (91 votes)
  • 75%
    Chargers
    (286 votes)
377 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Panthers
    (15 votes)
  • 95%
    Cardinals
    (350 votes)
365 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 54%
    Eagles
    (242 votes)
  • 45%
    Broncos
    (206 votes)
448 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 33%
    Seahawks
    (130 votes)
  • 66%
    Packers
    (254 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Chiefs
    (225 votes)
  • 39%
    Raiders
    (145 votes)
370 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 89%
    Rams
    (325 votes)
  • 10%
    49ers
    (38 votes)
363 votes total Vote Now

