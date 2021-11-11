Analyzing the Broncos’ defensive numbers

It was no Von Miller, no problem for the Broncos down in Dallas last Sunday. Miller may still lead Denver with 4.5 sacks, but the team turned in their best performance of the season in a 30-16 win over the Cowboys.

Denver is a surprising 5-4 squad. Teddy Bridgewater has a 15:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Head coach Vic Fangio remains one of the best defensive minds in the sport. I do think the Eagles can head to Denver and pick up an upset win, but it will not be as easy of an afternoon as the Birds’ road trip to Detroit was.

The Eagles’ defense’s struggles (and those of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon) have been frequently discussed. Nick Sirianni has turned in his two best play-calling performances the last two weeks though. It was a run-heavy attack against the Lions. That was a similar case against the Chargers, but Sirianni did allow Jalen Hurts to make some big throws on the Eagles’ final two drives, both of which resulted in touchdowns.

How will Sirianni and the offense fare against the Broncos defense?

Let’s take a peek at some of Denver’s defensive statistics and how they rank among the teams around the NFL. Thanks to pro-football-reference and Football Outsiders for providing this info.

Points allowed: 153 (second)

Total yards allowed: 2,896 (sixth)

Passing yards allowed: 2,011 (eighth)

Rushing yards allowed: 885 (sixth)

Yards per play: 5.4 (tied ninth)

Yards per rush: 4.2 (11th)

Points per drive: 1.67 (fourth)

Yards per drive: 32.4 (10th)

DVOA: 2.6 percent (22nd)

Pass DVOA: 7.8 percent (15th)

Rush DVOA: -5.4 percent (23rd)

Scoring rate: 28.6 percent (third)

Adjusted sack rate: 7.1 percent (tied sixth)

This is a good unit. They may be susceptible against the run given those advanced numbers. That plays right into what the Birds have done successfully as of late. A running game of Hurts, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and even Kenny Gainwell if he gets more touches could shine.

