Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) on the road against the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Thursday Night Football.
The Ravens lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-6, including the past three meetings. They most recently faced off in Sept. 2019 with the Ravens demolishing the Dolphins in Miami, 59-10.
There are a few former Eagles on both sidelines for this game: Eric Tomlinson and Alejandro Villanueva for the Ravens, and Mack Hollins and Eric Rowe for the Dolphins.
The Eagles will obviously want to see the Dolphins lose this game considering they own Miami’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. So, go Ravens!
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon
Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL
Announcers:
FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)
Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm
Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (Bal.), 83 (Mia.), National (88) | XM: 226 (Bal.), 225 (Mia.), National (88) | SXM App: 802 (Bal.), 819 (Mia.), National (88)
Online Streaming
Odds
Baltimore Ravens: -7.5 (-335)
Miami Dolphins: +7.5 (+260)
Over/Under: 46.5
BLG pick: Ravens -7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
48%
Ravens -7.5
-
51%
Dolphins +7.5
