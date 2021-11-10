Broncos claim cornerback waived by the Eagles ahead of this week’s game

After being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, former Broncos cornerback Mac McCain is headed back to Denver. The Eagles’ Week 10 opponent claimed McCain off waivers on Wednesday.

It’s hardly surprising that the Broncos would be interested in reacquiring McCain. The Eagles originally signed him off the Broncos’ practice squad in September.

It also probably doesn’t hurt that McCain has some level of inside information on Philly’s defense that he can offer to Vic Fangio and the coaching staff.

On this subject, the Broncos also added former Eagles offensive tackle Casey Tucker to their practice squad on Tuesday. So, now Denver knows Philly’s secrets on both defense and offense!

You know what that means: looking like a guaranteed Eagles loss!

Not really. This kind of intel stuff probably gets overblown. Teams would probably be doing it more often if it was so valuable.

But, hey, it might be of some worth. In any case, McCain is back in Denver. He’s not going to be joining Philly’s practice squad, which seemed possible with the Eagles promoting Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster.