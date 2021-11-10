Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith limited, 6 defensive starters miss practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos.

Six players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox.

Nick Sirianni referred to Slay and Maddox as “day-to-day.” Slay spoke to reporters in a Wednesday press conference and said he’s “good,” which seems like a positive sign for his playing chances. Slay and Maddox were doing some rehab work on a side field. Seems like they might be able to play barring any setbacks.

McLeod is an unexpected addition to the injury report with a neck issue. He was seen working with Slay and Maddox on a side field. His progress this week will be worth monitoring.

Sweat is in the concussion protocol and thus must be cleared by an independent physician in order to return. He was also doing some work on a side field, which is a good sign. Players in the very early stages of the protocol aren’t even allowed out at practice.

Hargrave and Cox have been getting rest early in the week in recent weeks. They should be fine to play on Sunday.

Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Smith is a new addition to the injury report with an elbow issue. Guessing he’ll be OK but it’s something to monitor.

Johnson and Kelce were both getting rest.

JJAW might be able to return this week after missing the Chargers game.

Miles Sanders was seen attending practice (watching from the sideline) for the first time since he went on injured reserve.

Sanders is required to miss this week’s game but he’s eligible to return as soon as Week 11.

The aforementioned Lane Johnson previously said Brandon Brooks was set to miss about eight weeks when he went on IR in September. Well, it’s been eight weeks but there’s been no update on Brooks.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

CB Avonte Maddox (knee)

S Rodney McLeod (neck)

CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

DE Josh Sweat (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

WR DeVonta Smith (elbow)

DENVER BRONCOS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Broncos could be without starting left tackle Garett Bolles. Vic Fangio said there’s less than a 50-50 chance he plays.

Starting rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain might miss this week’s game. If he does, we won’t get to see the Alabama-on-Alabama matchup when he covers DeVonta.

Other starters to miss practice include: Tim Patrick, Shelby Harris, and Malik Reed. Starting left guard Dalton Risner was limited. We’ll see how these players progress throughout the week.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL McTelvin Agim (knee)

OT Garett Bolles (ankle)

DE Shelby Harris (illness)

OT Bobby Massie (ankle)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

WR Tim Patrick (knee)

OLB Malik Reed (hip)

S Caden Sterns (shoulder)

CB Pat Surtain II (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)

OT Dalton Risner (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DL Mike Purcell (thumb)