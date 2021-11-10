Week 10 college football standouts

David Bell and Devin Lloyd were the top NFL Draft prospects in college football’s Week 10. While Lloyd continued his dominant season in the Pac-12, Bell cemented his reputation as a Giant Killer.

WR DAVID BELL

A few weeks ago, #3 ranked Iowa got torn to shreds by David Bell to the tune of 11 catches for 240 yards and a score. It was a signature game at a player’s biggest match up of his career. Impressive, but certainly hard to replicate.

Well… last Saturday a #3 ranked Michigan State felt the fury of David Bell. 11 catches. 217 yards. One touchdown.

David Bell, my goodness pic.twitter.com/Bek58oafkV — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 6, 2021

In the face of a highly ranked team with a stingy defense, David Bell responded with yet another 200 yard game to help Purdue pull off an upset. The whole game Bell was making plays downfield, after the catch and against tight coverage.

Before the season, Bell was widely considered one of the better receivers in the Big 10. Now, with elite performances in big moments under his belt, it’s hard to consider him anything but one of the best players in the country.

Next up for Purdue and David “The Giant Killer” Bell: Ohio State.

LB DEVIN LLOYD

A night earlier, Devin Lloyd led a Utah defensive effort that held Stanford to only a touchdown while the Utes piled on 52 points. The star linebacker was responsible for the defense AN some of the points as he got a sack, picked off a pass for a touchdown and made FOUR tackles for a loss.

DEVIN LLOYD IS THE TRUTH pic.twitter.com/4U623LOP8Q — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 6, 2021

Devin Lloyd once again showed he is a dominant, do it all defender in this video game-like performance against Stanford.

On the season, Lloyd has six sacks, 19 TFLs, 3 interceptions and one forced fumble… and there’s still a few games left.