Eagles sign Jordan Howard to 53-man roster

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Jordan Howard to their 53-man roster on Wednesday morning, according to an official announcement from the team.

This move was expected since the Eagles were essentially no longer able to temporarily elevate Howard from the practice squad. They used his second and final elevation for their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Howard’s promotion is obviously well-deserved. The veteran running back has been an efficient option for the Birds over the last two weeks, logging 29 carries for 128 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns. Howard has led the Eagles in rushing attempts since Miles Sanders went on injured reserve.

Speaking of Sanders, it’ll be interesting to see exactly what his role looks when he returns from IR. Will Howard be phased out? Will the Eagles run something of a 50-50 split between him and Howard, not unlike how they did two years ago? How does Boston Scott and/or Kenneth Gainwell fit in?

Those are questions to consider for the near future. In the present, Howard figures to be the Eagles’ RB1 as they continue to go with a run-heavy offensive approach.