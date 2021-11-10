Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles Stats: Making history in a very surprising area- NBCSP

WHERE’S THE PRESSURE? The Eagles have had four games this year without recording a sack, including three in their last four games. This is only the fourth time in franchise history the Eagles have had three games without a sack in any four-game stretch. They had three straight games with no sacks late in 1983, three out of four weeks in 2006 and three weeks in a row in 2012. This is the first time in franchise history the Eagles have had four no-sack games through Week 9. The Eagles are the only NFL team with more than two games this year without a sack.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 10 Edition - BGN

24 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 22) - One might be tempted to describe the Eagles’ effort against the Bolts as a moral victory. Indeed, the Birds played an efficient game on offense. Nick Sirianni pounded the rock and Jalen Hurts led two big touchdown drives in the second half. But Hurts also left at least seven points on the field in a close loss. And Philly’s defense made life way too easy on LAC. As a result, the Eagles are 3-6.

The QB Factory Reboot #35: Hurts continues to develop, Should we be worried going against Broncos? + Corral vs Willis Showdown Recap - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield dissect Jalen Hurts’ Week 9 performance against the Chargers, unpack the Broncos impressive win over the Cowboys and discuss what they saw from top 2022 QB prospects Matt Corral and Malik Willis in Saturdays college football showdown.

Eagles at Broncos: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

To the Eagles’ credit, they ran the ball against all three of those teams, and were effective, at least against the Lions and Chargers. This Sunday they’ll face a Broncos defense that is allowing 98.3 rushing yards per game, which is sixth-best in the NFL. I guess I’m just curious to see if that was matchup-based, or if the Eagles’ staff came to the realization that Jalen Hurts is not an ideal quarterback to lead a pass-happy offense, and their personnel is better suited toward running early and often. If they commit to the run against Denver, then the Eagles may be trying to establish that as their offensive identity, even if only for the rest of this season.

2021 NFL midseason report: What we’ve learned, questions and record projections for all 32 teams - ESPN

What we don’t know yet: Whether Hurts is the long-term answer. Sirianni offered some high praise of the second-year quarterback following Sunday’s 27-24 loss to Chargers, telling NBC that Hurts made plays in the game “that I don’t think any other quarterback in the NFL can make.” He entered this week ranked fifth in red zone passer rating (116.8) and with the seventh-most total yards (3,289) by a quarterback through his first 12 career games in NFL history. He has also been held below 200 passing yards in five of nine starts this season, tied with Justin Fields for most such starts this year, per ESPN Stats & Information. A lack of repetitive accuracy has been costly. The question is whether Hurts can develop that part of his game enough between now and the end of the season to keep management from spending its handsome draft capital on another signal-caller.

WR33) DeVonta Smith — Smith finally got more opportunites in Week 9 and turned them into five receptions for 116 yards and a TD. Hopefully, we see more of that in Week 10.

Arizona Cardinals Take DVOA Lead - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: The Eagles are 18th in DVOA. The Broncos are 20th.]

Eagles mourn the passing of former DT Mike Pitts - PE.com

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former defensive tackle Mike Pitts. He was 61 years old. Born in Pell City, Alabama, Pitts played for the Eagles from 1987-92 and was a starter on one of the greatest defensive units in NFL history – known as Gang Green – in the 1991 season. Head Coach Buddy Ryan was fired after the 1990 season. Rich Kotite took over as head coach and Bud Carson led the talented defense. In a documentary on the 1991 defense, Pitts reflected on how the defense stuck together despite the unpopular move.

Justin Herbert named AFC offensive player of the week - PFT

Herbert finished 32-of-38 passing for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns and he rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The quarterback also helped pilot a 15-play, 64-yard, game-winning drive in the final period that set up Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal and left no time for Philadelphia to answer.

Breaking down Teddy Bridgewater’s play against the Cowboys - Mile High Report

It wasn’t all perfect on Sunday and Teddy Bridgewater did leave a couple of opportunities out there, but that is the same for every single quarterback in the league every single week. On the whole, Bridgewater had his best game of the year. He was hitting passes short, intermediate, and deep - and those guys were open. The whole offense was winning their individual battles against a pretty good Cowboys defense.

Broncos promote G Austin Schlottmann to active roster, place G Graham Glasgow on IR - Denver Broncos

On the team’s 16-player practice squad, the team signed linebacker Avery Williamson and tackle Casey Tucker and released wide receiver David Moore and tight end Caleb Wilson. The Broncos protected tackle Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, linebacker Curtis Robinson and wide receiver Seth Williams on the practice squad this week. [...] Tucker, who entered the league as an undrafted player from Arizona State in 2019, has spent time on the practice squad for Detroit and Philadelphia. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Jets Sign S Elijah Riley, Place S Marcus Maye & TE Tyler Kroft on Injured Reserve - New York Jets

The Jets have signed S Elijah Riley and placed both S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Riley (6-0, 205) signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2020. He was a final cut and spent the season on Philadelphia’s practice squad and was elevated twice during the season before he was promoted to the active roster in December. Riley, who is from Port Jefferson, NY, took four defensive snaps and an additional 65 on special teams last season. He spent this past offseason with the Eagles before he was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. In four years for the Black Knights (44 games), Riley totaled 201 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 7 interceptions and 21 pass defenses. He also forced 3 fumbles and had 2 recoveries.

Jerry Jones laments ‘internally overconfident’ Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos - NFL.com

The Dallas Cowboys took one on the chin in Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones didn’t mince words when describing how his club performed, saying on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys were “internally overconfident” and “not ready to play” against the fired-up Broncos. “That’s as flat as any team I’ve seen,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We basically played what seemed to be lackadaisical.” The Cowboys’ 14 point loss was the worst of the season. It could have been by more, as they didn’t score until there was 4:08 remaining in the game — 0 points in the first 55 minutes, 51 seconds.

Five takeaways from the Cowboys’ shameful loss to the Broncos - Blogging The Boys

That was the most disappointing and embarrassing performance we have seen from the Dallas Cowboys in quite some time. The only solace Cowboys fans can take is that seven of the thirteen games on Sunday involved the underdog winning. Week nine was an odd one, but that does not excuse what we saw from Dallas. It is hard to extrapolate much from this game. Obviously, this was a bad performance across the board, but this will likely be an outlier in an otherwise promising season. With that being said, Denver exposed every weakness the Cowboys have, and we can’t dismiss what happened.

Washington finally admits they Blewitt at kicker, Joey Slye signed to save the day for special teams - Hogs Haven

The Chris Blewitt experiment has finally ended. In Ron Rivera’s attempt to make a change on the team, he moved on from a kicker(Dustin Hopkins), who has been an average player, for a guy who never kicked in a regular season NFL game. This switch went hilariously bad if you didn’t have any money involved, or are just emotionally disengaged from the the 2-6 Washington Football Team. Blewitt had 3 kicks blocked over a 2 game stretch, and they were not even close to making it over the line. Blewitt went 2 for 5 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points. It was a very uninspired NFL career.

Giants’ roster move: CB Sam Beal waived - Big Blue View

The New York Giants on Tuesday waived cornerback Sam Beal, ending a disappointing tenure with the Giants for the former Round 3 Supplemental Draft selection. The Giants used a Supplemental Draft selection on Beal in 2018. He missed all of his rookie season with a shoulder injury. In 2019, Beal spent half the season on injured reserve with leg injuries. He ended up playing in six games, starting three.

Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams to fight on Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard on December 18 - DraftKings Nation

[BLG Note: We’re all rooting for the former Eagles legend.]

Kayvon Thibodeaux leads NFL Draft Top 50 rankings with offensive tackles and pass rushers well represented - The Athletic

1. *Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon (6-4, 255)Is Thibodeaux on the same level of prospect as Myles Garrett, Chase Young and the Bosa brothers? Not quite, in my opinion. But the fact that it is even a debate is a compliment to the vast talents of the Oregon pass rusher. Thibodeaux has missed some time this season due to injury, but he has been near unblockable when on the field, displaying dominant traits vs. both the pass and the run.

The Bears ridiculous taunting penalty shows how stupid the NFL’s new emphasis is - SB Nation

The NFL’s point of emphasis on taunting took a turn on Monday Night Football with an incident that perfectly encapsulated how ludicrous the rule is. In the middle of a Bears comeback against the Steelers, linebacker Cassius Marsh was penalized for taunting on a key third down sack of Ben Roethlisberger late in the fourth quarter that positioned Chicago to get the ball back for a potential game-winning drive. Now there are huge questions about the nature of the penalty, and the intent by referee Tony Corrente. Marsh recorded the sack with 3:40 left in the game with the Steelers up by three. Upon standing up he celebrated with a flying spin kick, as he’s done for much of his career, and began running to the sideline. At this point Corrente appears to lean his hips into Marsh’s path, then flagged the linebacker for taunting.

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton react to the Steelers tough win against Justin Fields and the Bears on MNF, and release the only 100% accurate power rankings in the entire NFL podcast kingdom. There’s a reason the Steelers never have a losing season under Mike Tomlin. Justin Fields makes BLG eat his words...or does he? The Titans completely flummoxed Sean McVay. What the hell happened to the Buffalo Bills? MVPs and LVPs of the week.

