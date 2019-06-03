DeSean Jackson, who feels like he’s still the fastest receiver in the NFL, challenges John Ross to a race

Following last Tuesday’s OTA practice, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was asked if he’s still the fastest wide receiver in the NFL. Here’s how the smirking 32-year-old responded:

Shoot, I like myself, man. Bet against anybody. I know they got the fastest 40 time [tournament] thing but my focus is being here and training with my teammates. So, I feel like I am though. So whoever want it, let’s get it. (laughs)

The following tweet from the NFL Media Research Department then caught Jackson’s attention on Friday:

On this day in 2008, @usainbolt became the "Fastest Man Alive" when he first broke the 100m world record.



On this day in 2019, 24 NFL players are preparing to compete in the @40YardsofGold 40-yd dash tournament.



Who do you think is the "Fastest NFL Player Alive"? — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 31, 2019

John Ross is currently leading the poll at 47%. “Other” is second at 22% while Jackson is third at 19%.

Upon noticing these results, Jackson posted a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram with the following caption:

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver seemingly accepted the challenge:

The “city” Ross is referring to is Long Beach, California. Ross is a native of Long Beach and Jackson attended high school there.

Maybe the two will get together and race at some point this summer before training camp begins in late July. Of course, it’s possible they’re just having fun on social media.

A Jackson vs. Ross race would be fun to watch, though. Ross was clocked at a 4.22 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine. Jackson “only” logged a 4.35 40-yard time coming out of college.

Jackson might lose in a foot race but it goes without saying he’s the superior football player. Jackson led the NFL in yards per reception in 2018 (18.9) and he currently leads all active NFL players in career yards per reception (17.4). Ross only has 21 career receptions for 210 yards (10.0).

As of right now, neither Jackson nor Ross are among a group of players set to compete in a 40-yard dash tournament this offseason. The “40 Yards of Gold” is set to feature the following participants

Whether Jackson is actually the fastest receiver in the league or not is unclear.

What is clear is that he’s still capable of playing at a high level. Jackson has looked great in OTAs; he’s already formed a strong connection with Carson Wentz. The Eagles’ offense is poised to rebound in 2019 with Jackson back in the fold.