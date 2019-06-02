Updated list of former Eagles players still in the NFL

Every year around this time, Bleeding Green Nation takes a look around the league to see which former Philadelphia Eagles players are still on NFL rosters. Without further ado, let’s get to the list.

AFC EAST (13)

BUFFALO BILLS (5)*

QB Matt Barkley, RB Frank Gore, RB LeSean McCoy, S Jordan Poyer, CB Denzel Rice

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3)*

DE Michael Bennett, S Terrence Brooks, S Patrick Chung

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3)*

LB Kiko Alonso, CB Eric Rowe, CB Jomal Wiltz

NEW YORK JETS (2)*

TE Eric Tomlinson, C Jon Toth

AFC WEST (13)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4)

DT T.Y. McGill, DT Damion Square, DB Jaylen Watkins, LB Kyle Wilson

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4)

WR Rashard Davis, DT Justin Hamilton, DB Harold Jones-Quartey, LS James Winchester

OAKLAND RAIDERS (4)

TE Derek Carrier, CB D.J. Killings, CB Daryl Worley, DT Gabe Wright

DENVER BRONCOS (1)

CB De’Vante Bausby

AFC SOUTH (10)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3)

LB D.J. Alexander, QB Nick Foles, LB Najee Goode

TENNESSEE TITANS (3)

RB David Fluellen, OT Dennis Kelly, RB Dion Lewis

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3)

C Josh Andrews, TE Billy Brown, WR Marcus Johnson

HOUSTON TEXANS (1)

WR DeAndre Carter

NFC SOUTH (10)

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4)

OT Dillon Gordon, DT Elijah Qualls, WR Torrey Smith, DT Destiny Vaeao

ATLANTA FALCONS (3)*

RB Kenjon Barner, DE Steven Means, CB Ryan Neal

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2)

DT Beau Allen, LB Corey Nelson

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1)

CB Patrick Robinson

NFC WEST (10)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5)

WR Jordan Matthews, RB Raheem Mostert, LS Kyle Nelson, LB LaRoy Reynolds, DT Cedric Thornton

ARIZONA CARDINALS (3)

LB Jordan Hicks, C A.Q. Shipley, LB Joe Walker

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1)*

LB Mychal Kendricks

LOS ANGELES RAMS (1)

C Aaron Neary

NFC EAST (9)

NEW YORK GIANTS (4)*

OT Brian Mihalik, OT Victor Salako, WR Russell Shepard, WR Golden Tate

WASHINGTON (4)*

RB Byron Marshall, S Jeremy Reaves, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, DE Marcus Smith

DALLAS COWBOYS (1)*

WR Reggie Davis

NFC NORTH (5)

CHICAGO BEARS (2)*

TE Trey Burton, QB Chase Daniel

GREEN BAY PACKERS (1)*

CB Chandon Sullivan

DETROIT LIONS (1)*

WR Danny Amendola

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1)*

CB Duke Thomas

AFC NORTH (3)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (3)

DT Winston Craig, WR Johnny Holton, OT Alejandro Villanueva

CLEVELAND BROWNS (0)

N/A

BALTIMORE RAVENS (0)

N/A

CINCINNATI BENGALS (0)

N/A

Notable free agents

RB Jay Ajayi, OLB Connor Barwin, RB LeGarrette Blount, S Kurt Coleman, S Corey Graham, OT Austin Howard, P Donnie Jones, DT Bennie Logan, S Chris Maragos, K Cody Parkey, QB Mark Sanchez, K Caleb Sturgis, RB Darren Sproles, OG Chance Warmack, WR Mike Wallace

