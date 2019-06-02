Updated list of former Eagles players still in the NFL

Every year around this time, Bleeding Green Nation takes a look around the league to see which former Philadelphia Eagles players are still on NFL rosters. Without further ado, let’s get to the list.
AFC EAST (13)
BUFFALO BILLS (5)*
QB Matt Barkley, RB Frank Gore, RB LeSean McCoy, S Jordan Poyer, CB Denzel Rice
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3)*
DE Michael Bennett, S Terrence Brooks, S Patrick Chung
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3)*
LB Kiko Alonso, CB Eric Rowe, CB Jomal Wiltz
NEW YORK JETS (2)*
TE Eric Tomlinson, C Jon Toth
AFC WEST (13)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4)
DT T.Y. McGill, DT Damion Square, DB Jaylen Watkins, LB Kyle Wilson
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4)
WR Rashard Davis, DT Justin Hamilton, DB Harold Jones-Quartey, LS James Winchester
OAKLAND RAIDERS (4)
TE Derek Carrier, CB D.J. Killings, CB Daryl Worley, DT Gabe Wright
DENVER BRONCOS (1)
CB De’Vante Bausby
AFC SOUTH (10)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3)
LB D.J. Alexander, QB Nick Foles, LB Najee Goode
TENNESSEE TITANS (3)
RB David Fluellen, OT Dennis Kelly, RB Dion Lewis
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3)
C Josh Andrews, TE Billy Brown, WR Marcus Johnson
HOUSTON TEXANS (1)
NFC SOUTH (10)
CAROLINA PANTHERS (4)
OT Dillon Gordon, DT Elijah Qualls, WR Torrey Smith, DT Destiny Vaeao
ATLANTA FALCONS (3)*
RB Kenjon Barner, DE Steven Means, CB Ryan Neal
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2)
DT Beau Allen, LB Corey Nelson
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1)
NFC WEST (10)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5)
WR Jordan Matthews, RB Raheem Mostert, LS Kyle Nelson, LB LaRoy Reynolds, DT Cedric Thornton
ARIZONA CARDINALS (3)
LB Jordan Hicks, C A.Q. Shipley, LB Joe Walker
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1)*
LOS ANGELES RAMS (1)
NFC EAST (9)
NEW YORK GIANTS (4)*
OT Brian Mihalik, OT Victor Salako, WR Russell Shepard, WR Golden Tate
WASHINGTON (4)*
RB Byron Marshall, S Jeremy Reaves, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, DE Marcus Smith
DALLAS COWBOYS (1)*
WR Reggie Davis
NFC NORTH (5)
CHICAGO BEARS (2)*
TE Trey Burton, QB Chase Daniel
GREEN BAY PACKERS (1)*
CB Chandon Sullivan
DETROIT LIONS (1)*
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1)*
CB Duke Thomas
AFC NORTH (3)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (3)
DT Winston Craig, WR Johnny Holton, OT Alejandro Villanueva
CLEVELAND BROWNS (0)
N/A
BALTIMORE RAVENS (0)
N/A
CINCINNATI BENGALS (0)
N/A
...
Notable free agents
RB Jay Ajayi, OLB Connor Barwin, RB LeGarrette Blount, S Kurt Coleman, S Corey Graham, OT Austin Howard, P Donnie Jones, DT Bennie Logan, S Chris Maragos, K Cody Parkey, QB Mark Sanchez, K Caleb Sturgis, RB Darren Sproles, OG Chance Warmack, WR Mike Wallace
SOME VERY IMPORTANT THOUGHTS
- I put a * next to the 13 teams the Eagles will play in 2019.
- I count 73 former Eagles still in the NFL.
- Another year, another first place finish for the AFC East. That division loves former Eagles.
- The AFC North is a division that does not love former Eagles. The Bengals, Browns, and Ravens are the only teams in the NFL without at least one former Philly player on their roster. Alejandro Villanueva is likely going to be the only former Eagles player on a 53-man roster in the AFC North this season. Kind of weird to me the AFC North doesn’t like former Eagles given their proximity to Philly. I’d think they might have some local-ish familiarity.
- Please do not disrespect Frank Gore’s legacy by pointing out he was technically never an Eagle.
- Cedric Thorton and DRC both un-retired after previously announcing their retirements.
- 2013 Eagles undrafted free agent signing Damion Square has carved out a solid career for himself as far as UDFA standards go. He’s logged 19 starts in 59 games played and he’s still in the league in 2019.
- 2015 Eagles seventh-round pick Brian Mihalik is still hanging around the league. The Eagles took him as a defensive end but he’s since been converted into an offensive tackle. Teams are still gambling on his elite athletic profile.
- Reggie Davis, Duke Thomas, and Harold Jones-Quartey have to be among the least recognizable former Eagles on this list.
- It always amazes me that A.Q. Shipley is still around. He was last on the Eagles in 2011, which feels like forever ago.
- The Eagles traded UDFA running back David Fluellen to the Colts in exchange for Cody Parkey back in August 2014. Fluellen signed with the Titans in July 2015 and has remained with Tennessee ever since.
- Who’s the one former Eagles player you’d most want back on the team? Nick Foles isn’t realistic due to his contract. Having Michael Bennett back would make the Eagles’ pass rush rotation look better than it does right now. LeSean McCoy?
- Ruling out the big names (Foles, Bennett, McCoy), who’s one lesser known player you’d like to have back? I’d go with Raheem Mostert. He’d be a nice third or fourth running back to have on the team. I love me some Steven Means; it’s too bad he’s already out for the season.
