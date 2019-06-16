Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ask a former NFL player: Were the Eagles right to let Nick Foles leave? - SB Nation

The Eagles made the right decision in letting Nick Foles leave in free agency. The two-game stretch to end the Eagles’ Super Bowl run by Foles will never be truly appreciated. Not only did a backup QB win a Super Bowl, but he dominated in his role. He was elite. He was the Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles did a marvelous job of creating a game plan that suits what Foles does best, and he executed it. All the credit to Foles for that. However, in the end, Foles has played mostly like a backup QB outside of those two games and one 400-yard game last season. Take out those three games (NFC Championship, Super Bowl, and against the Texans) and Foles has thrown for more than 270 yards once in the past two seasons. His yards per attempt number is below 7 in most of those games as well. He’s been a good backup and nothing more. The Eagles kept and extended the younger and extremely more talented Carson Wentz. [...] Lastly, since we are here, I have my doubts that Foles will be able to duplicate his Eagles success in Jacksonville for some of the reasons I stated above. Doug Pederson and staff designed a game plan, with plenty of RPO use, that fit Foles perfectly: quick passes, play action, and not a bunch of processing the entire field. He was also helped out by a strong run game and offensive line.

Carson Wentz assessment, Eagles front office changes, figuring out the cornerback depth chart, and more - BGN

The NFL dead zone has officially begun. It’s going to be a slow grind until the first Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice begins on July 25. The good news is that we still have some post-minicamp coverage and front office news to talk about. So that’s exactly what John Stolnis and I discussed on the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.

Mailbag: Where do the Eagles match up well against each of their division rivals? - PhillyVoice

Cowboys: Connor Williams is coming off a bad rookie season as the starting LG, and C Travis Frederick is returning after a year away as he recovered from a scary disease. In 2018, Fletcher Cox saw double-teams galore. The Eagles had guys like T.Y McGill and Bruce Hector getting meaningful snaps at DT against the Cowboys, and were unable to capitalize against a shaky Dallas interior OL. This year, Cox will be joined by Malik Jackson and a healthy Timmy Jernigan, and will be in a position to create more issues up front if Williams isn’t significantly better, and Frederick isn’t his old self.

Spring Review - Iggles Blitz

Carson Wentz – The team’s star QB is healthy and it shows. He looked great at times. Most importantly, Wentz got plenty of reps and developed good chemistry with his new teammates. Some of his best throws came in the Red Zone. That’s important because RZ play was down last year and hurt the team. Wentz looks like he might be getting back to his 2017 form, when he was on pace to be the league MVP before his late season injury.

Since joining the Eagles five years ago, Malcolm Jenkins has upped his game - PFF

While his development is apparent over his change in teams, it’s been even more apparent in the past two seasons. A career-high 45 stops, three forced fumbles and 85.5 coverage grade in 2018 headlined that development. Jenkins has also been targeted more in coverage in the last two years than any other two-year period in his career. Even so, he’s allowed just three touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. Only two other safeties were targeted more than Jenkins in 2018, and the 10th-year veteran allowed fewer yards per reception than the other four safeties who ranked top five in targets faced. Volume wasn’t a problem for Jenkins last year, and that bodes well for an Eagles’ secondary that is exceptionally young.

Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins receives award from Community College of Philadelphia for work in the inner city - Inquirer

At the Community College of Philadelphia, Jenkins was presented with the Community Hero Award for his service in advancing education, economic advancement in low income communities, criminal justice reform, and police community relations.

Rookies inspired by field trip to Pro Football Hall of Fame - PE.com

Defensive end Shareef Miller, having grown up an Eagles fan in Philadelphia, immediately looked for Reggie White’s bust. If there was one thing Miller was going to get out of this trip, it was the ability to say he saw the Minister of Defense’s sculpture in Canton. ”I was looking for Reggie White the whole time,” Miller said. “He was one of my favorite players. I saw him and I was just so excited to see him, especially after what he did for the Eagles. It was really great to see him.”

Ranking the NFC East, 2019: Edge Rushers - Hogs Haven

Conversely, the Eagles looked stacked in the pass rush department — a statement that seems to be true every year. We highlight the two first-round picks, Barnett and Graham, in the film room, below, but didn’t do film review of former 2nd-round pick, Vinny Curry...or last year’s 4th rounder, Josh Sweat...or this year’s 4th rounder, Shareef Miller. The Eagles were second in the division in sacks behind the Redskins last year, amassing 44 sacks. When you look at the inside of the defensive line and see Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson backed up by Tim Jernigan, it’s easy to see why Eagles fans are feeling good about their ability to put pressure on the passer (again) this season.

BBV mailbag: 18-game schedule, predicting the Giants’ season, more - Big Blue View

If the Giants themselves are a team that deserves to win five or six games, that’s how many they will win. If they deserve to win 10 games, they’ll win 10 games. Quite honestly, I never understand the fascination with “who” they have to play in a given season. I care about “how” they are playing and whether or not the Giants themselves are good enough. If they are good enough to win games they will, no matter who they play. If they aren’t, they won’t.

The NFL minicamp absences that actually matter, and what’s next - ESPN

The problem is the Texans haven’t been willing to give Clowney a long-term deal and might never get to that place. If they don’t, it’s not at all crazy to imagine him sitting out the whole season a la Le’Veon Bell last year in Pittsburgh. (Clowney has made more than $35 million in his first five years in the league, so it isn’t as if he needs the money.) The Texans have leverage since they could franchise him again next year if they want to. But unless Houston’s next GM is hired with a desire (or instructions) to do a deal his predecessor seemed reluctant to do, the relationship between Clowney and the Texans could be headed down an irreparable road.

