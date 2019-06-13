8 quick observations from the final 2019 Eagles minicamp practice

The Philadelphia Eagles held their third and final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. The session was open to media and I was there. Remember that these are still non-contact drills at this point. Players aren’t allowed to wear pads yet. There’s only so much to be gleaned from players running around in shorts, so take these observations for what they’re worth.

• Today’s practice was very short. Like, 24 minutes short. So, yeah, these notes are gonna be short.

• The Eagles held practice inside since it was raining out earlier. We’re off to a hot start with these observations, huh?

• DeSean Jackson was resting today. The recovering Rodney McLeod and Ronald Darby got some position drill reps in. Encouraging. McLeod told reporters he expects to be full go for training camp.

• Today’s biggest highlight was when Carson Wentz threw a pass to Charles Johnson in the back of the end zone. Johnson was tightly covered so Wentz threw it high and the 6-2 receiver was able to make the leaping grab. It looked like Johnson might have failed to tap both toes but Jim Schwartz signaled touchdown, so you know it was legit. I already mentioned it in my Wednesday notes but Wentz has looked pretty sharp in the red zone this spring. Good sign. Wentz only ranked 15th in red zone completion percentage and tied for 14th in red zone touchdowns in 2018. He ranked second in both of those categories back in 2017.

• There’s some legitimate competition for the fifth and sixth receiver spots. Johnson, Marken Michel, and Greg Ward will try to unseat Shelton Gibson and Mack Hollins.

• Nate Sudfeld made one of his better throws of the spring when he hit a diving Carlton Agudosi in a tight window for a touchdown.

• JJ Arcega-Whiteside drew a defensive pass interference penalty on Rasul Douglas. Wentz was looking to go back shoulder to the rookie wide receiver but Douglas smothered him (illegally, according to the refs).

• Doug Pederson jokingly told reporters we could stay and watch the Eagles’ final practice sprints if we stayed and ran with the team. A light mood to break minicamp.

• Here’s some practice video:

Final Eagles minicamp practice https://t.co/cJ4yqitqLv — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 13, 2019

• This has nothing to do with practice but I wanted to find a spot for these tweets. Enjoy.

Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson drinking ALCOHOL together??



It’s a Wednesday night in June- Shouldn’t they be STUDYING FILM??? pic.twitter.com/7OhgZEt1Fp — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) June 12, 2019

...

UP NEXT

Minicamp is over! The Eagles are off until training camp begins later this summer. Pederson said players will report on Wednesday, July 24. That means the first practice will take place on Thursday, July 25. That’s 42 days away.

Just because the team is going on break doesn’t mean we are. Stay tuned here to Bleeding Green Nation for daily Eagles content to pass the time until camp begins!