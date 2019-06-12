Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Best NFL Free Agents Still on the Market - The Ringer

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently name-checked the Eagles, Saints, and Chargers as potential landing spots for Darren Sproles. The Eagles and Saints could certainly make sense; Sproles can still be a good change of pace and third-down option to complement Sanders and Jordan Howard in Philly’s backfield. He’d be a fun option in New Orleans, too, and it’d be intriguing to see how teams would line up against an offense that featured both Sproles and Alvin Kamara on the field at the same time. The Chargers’ backfield is already pretty deep with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, but there’s plenty of familiarity there between Sproles and quarterback Philip Rivers, and L.A.’s offense heavily uses running backs in its passing game.

Howie Roseman is in his Winning Window - BGN

The Eagles’ lauded general manager isn’t a cap wizard — he’s just a man with a bold plan, crafted when he had nothing to lose.

At the Podium: Carson Wentz On Getting the Bag - BGN Radio

For the first time since getting his big payday, Carson Wentz speaks to the media! PLUS an update on the Malcolm Jenkins “situation”! Powered by SB Nation & Bleeding Green Nation.

Eagles mini-camp observations: A bunch of the big dogs return to the field - PhillyVoice

For the first time this offseason, we have kicker notes! Jake Elliott missed a couple kicks during warmups (we don’t count those), but he was 6/6 on the kicks during the special teams period. As always, we’ll track all of Elliott’s kicks throughout camp, because, well, I’m a nerd.

Mandatory Minicamp Day 1 - Iggles Blitz

I love hearing all the positive reviews for JJAW. Rookie receivers usually have a hard time making a real impact. Adjusting to a more complex scheme and dealing with NFL defenders makes life very hard for the young players. JJAW is smart and hard-working. He is a good route-runner. He’s also a physical receiver so adjusting to the NFL style of play is easier for him. I’m really curious to see what kind of role the Eagles have for JJAW this year.

Top cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, ranked - NBCSP

No. 4 — Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop. You ever watch a heartbreaking Eagles loss (Week 7 against the Panthers in 2018 for me) and then order a cheesesteak from Woodrow’s with shaved ribeye, truffled whiz, cherry pepper mayo and caramelized onions for delivery? No? Then you’ve never practiced self-care. (630 South St.)

Eagles minicamp observations: A great day for Malcolm Jenkins’ return, Carson Wentz’s offensive weapons and more - The Athletic

It’s special teams now as the team works on kickoff coverage. It’s super early, but I always find it interesting from a roster perspective which players are working with the nominal first-team unit. Along with Jake Elliott, today’s group includes Andrew Sendejo, Rasul Douglas, Josh Sweat, Kamu Grugier-Hill, L.J. Fort, Blake Countess, Nate Gerry, Boston Scott, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox. Countess and Scott are the two names who should stand out if you’re into projecting the 53-man roster months in advance. It’s the best we can do to glean the thinking inside the building, absent of some kind of informant like Henry Hill.

A day of Eagles football provides a taste of what’s to come - PE.com

What matters is that when you look out on the field, you see competition everywhere. A safety position that is so solid with starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod is bolstered by the arrival of Andrew Sendejo, who was everywhere on the field on Tuesday. You see linebacker Zach Brown fitting in as young veterans Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nathan Gerry grow with confidence. You see a defensive line that is hungry and firing off the football, and you see a defense that is in constant attack mode. On offense, you see Jordan Howard getting his touches in a variety of ways. You see a deep playbook that hopes to carve up a defense with the running game and a passing game that features four and five legitimate threats on every play.

Last season wasn’t much fun for a hobbled Lane Johnson, but the Eagles’ talkative tackle feels renewed - Inquirer

“I love playing the game, I love showing my personality. Some people don’t like that. That’s just the way it is, man,” Johnson said after the first day of the Eagles’ three-day mandatory minicamp. Johnson was one of four vets who skipped optional OTAs. The 2018 season was a tough one for Johnson, tough in a different way from the two seasons he has seen marred by banned-substance suspensions. Johnson missed the Nov. 11 loss to Dallas after suffering a left knee sprain in the Oct. 28 victory over Jacksonville, to go with the high left ankle sprain he already had suffered. Then he returned to the lineup and limped through the rest of the season. “Last year I played with a Grade 2 MCL and a high ankle, on my left leg, so basically [during this spring’s OTAs] I was just trying to get healthy and get ready for the season,” Johnson said. “I really didn’t practice all year.”

NFC East Offseason Reports: How Long Will Eli Manning Remain Under Center for Giants? - MMQB

In what areas did the team improve? Presuming Carson Wentz continues to improve as the offseason rolls on, quarterback would be one area. Receiver is another, given that Jackson is added to a group that brings back Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor. And improved health would lead to natural improvement at corner, another position where the bulk of the depth chart is returning.

Official: Raiders to appear in 2019 season of HBO’s Hard Knocks - Silver And Black Pride

After months of speculation that the Raiders would be the perfect choice for this season’s Hard Knocks, it’s officially a go. The Raiders made it official Tuesday they will be featured on the long running HBO show.

Giants-Redskins rivalry about to get heated: ‘It’s going to be crazy’ - ESPN

Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins already has it circled on his calendar: Sunday, Sept. 29 (1 p.m. ET) at MetLife Stadium vs. the New York Giants. He reiterated this on Saturday at his farewell to New York event when he hosted the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game. The same goes for Sunday, Dec. 22 (1 p.m. ET) when the Giants visit FedEx Field. That game is also circled, and nothing will change for any future matchups against his former team. In Collins’ mind, the Giants-Redskins rivalry is on, ready to leap into a new stratosphere given the current conditions. Collins signed a six-year deal worth a potential $84 million with the Redskins this offseason after the Giants allowed him to walk uncontested. They never even made an offer. That left a sour taste in Collins’ mouth and has the Pro Bowl safety yearning to prove the Redskins right and the Giants wrong. It also might -- along with the Giants passing on quarterback Dwayne Haskins only to have him drafted at No. 15 overall by the Redskins -- help spark a seemingly listless rivalry between the NFC East teams. ”It’s going to be crazy,” Collins said.

Report: NFL investigating Ezekiel Elliott incident in Las Vegas, requested information from police - Blogging The Boys

It hasn’t gone away. The NFL is investigating the incident and according to the Dallas Morning News they reached out to police in order to help them with their investigation. The NFL sent a letter the day after the event requesting material from the Las Vegas police relating to the incident. Remember, the NFL doesn’t exactly mirror how incidents are treated in the eyes of the law, they have their own judge and jury to try matters. The league is reportedly asking the police for information that can aid them in their investigation.

Giants’ Shurmur walking line between praising Daniel Jones, creating QB controversy - Big Blue View

I do not believe Shurmur’s comments on Tuesday change anything about how the Manning-Jones situation will play out. If the Giants win games and stay in playoff contention, Manning will play. If they get off to an 0-6 start like they did in 2013 or a 1-7 start like they did a season ago, there won’t be any reason not to insert Jones into the lineup. I don’t believe the Giants will “Kurt Warner” Manning. The Giants removed Warner from the lineup in 2004 when they were 5-4, still in the playoff race. They were able to do that because Warner was a first-year Giant. The organization had no history with him and owed him nothing. The long term was what mattered most.

Should Ryan Kerrigan hold out? - Hogs Haven

Many - myself included - believe that Trent should honor the contract he signed, and play out the remaining two years on his contract under the terms he agreed to when he signed the deal that made him the top paid offensive lineman in the league. Others believe that Williams should use his leverage against the Redskins, and maximize his value now, before he risks injury or his play continues to decline with age. To those readers, I pose a thought exercise: Ryan Kerrigan has actually been a more reliable top performer at a better compensated position (EDGE rusher) than Trent has been over the past four years. Should he hold out for more as well?

Joe Douglas wins his introductory press conference as Jets GM - Gang Green Nation

In the grand scheme of things the introductory press conference is the easiest thing for a general manager to do well and the least important day on the job. The hard and important job is what follows, building a winning team. With that said, Joe Douglas impressed plenty of people at his introductory press conference today. Here are some of the highlights.

Racking up the score is not a sign of disrespect - All For XI

Here’s the thing: if the USWNT had stopped trying to score at 3-0, which was what the score was at halftime, they would have slowed the game down and essentially toyed with Thailand for 45 plus minutes. No one wants to see that, least of all the Thai, so why should we now point fingers at the USWNT for keeping their concentration and intent for the full 90 minutes? When a team is as dominant as the USWNT can be, once they have comfortably put themselves ahead, their aim is to keep their focus. This is a World Cup tournament where any slip could mean the end of your run, so the USWNT have every right to keep their “foot on the gas” throughout the game. It also allows the USWNT, the defending champions that everyone is looking to topple, an opportunity to tell the rest of the competition that they are still the best team in the world. The USWNT essentially said to the rest of the teams: come and get us.

All 15 quarterbacks picked in the 2016 NFL Draft, ranked after 3 seasons - SB Nation

The way Carson Wentz played in 2017 deserves special recognition, though. He was the easy choice for MVP that season before his knee injury and he’s still the biggest difference-maker of the trio when healthy. That makes him the choice for the top spot.

