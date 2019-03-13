Le’Veon Bell will not be joining the Eagles

Le’Veon Bell will not be signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back is reportedly headed to the New York Jets on a contract worth $52 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed.

The Eagles were previously rumored to be interested in Bell. Current Eagles players (and even Bryce Harper) also publicly recruited Bell to Philly on Twitter.

Ultimately, though, a Bell signing never seemed very realistic. It was hard to envision the Eagles sinking such significant resources into the backfield when Philly is already tight on cap space. Eagles insider Dave Spadaro had also said there was “no chance” the Eagles were going to sign Bell.

With Bell off the market, the Eagles will have to look elsewhere to add a running back. Philadelphia was linked to having interest in trading for Duke Johnson last week so maybe that’s still possible. There’s also been speculation that the Eagles could trade for Jordan Howard.

And then there are the remaining free agent running backs. Tevin Coleman is reportedly a player the Eagles are interested in. He’s also bound to draw interest from other teams so he might be priced out of Philly’s range. The Eagles could look to bring Jay Ajayi back on an one-year, “prove it” deal. Some other free agent options include: Mark Ingram, T.J. Yeldon, Spencer Ware.

What do you want the Eagles to do at running back now?