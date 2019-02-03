Doug Pederson is 3-0 against the last two head coaches to win Coach of the Year

Doug Pederson didn’t actually receive any awards at the 2019 NFL Honors show on Saturday evening but you can add another notch to his belt.

With Matt Nagy being honored for his efforts turning around the Chicago Bears in 2018, Pederson is now 3-0 against the last two Coach of the Year award winners.

Pederson’s win over Nagy obviously came in the Wild Card round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs, with the Eagles upsetting the Bears in Chicago.

Pederson is also 2-0 against last year’s fraudulent Coach of the Year award winner, Sean McVay.

What makes these wins over Nagy and McVay even more impressive is that the Eagles were on the road for all three games. Pederson also had his backup quarterback playing for nine out of the 12 quarters.

Pederson didn’t deserve to win Coach of the Year in 2018 but he was absolutely robbed of the award in 2017. But, oh well, he settled for a Vince Lombardi Trophy instead after beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

With Pederson around, there’s reasonable hope the Eagles will be competing for more championships in the future. He’s proven to be a real good coach.

