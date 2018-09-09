Two college football teams used the Eagles’ signature trick plays this weekend

You want Philly Philly?

For the Navy’s college football program, the answer to that question is “Yes.”

On Saturday, the Midshipmen broke out the same play the Eagles recently used to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Navy got in on the Philly Special 2.0 action pic.twitter.com/8SmQEd7694 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 9, 2018

Tom Brady, who dropped the pass on this play in the Super Bowl, could sure learn a thing or two from Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry.

But wait! Philly Philly wasn’t the only Eagles signature trick play that made an appearance this weekend. The Clemson Tigers also tried to run the Philly Special on Saturday. Keyword: “tried.”

This is now trademarked by the Eagles please cease and desist with your futile attempts - pic.twitter.com/MIkUmfgLS8 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 9, 2018

Womp.

Getting back to Navy for a moment, they actually ran a successful version of the Philly Special against Temple last year ... at the Eagles’ home stadium.

cool TD play by Navy here. QB Zach Abey fakes like he's making adjustments at the line and then slips out as a receiver pic.twitter.com/gD1fA3TRvt — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 3, 2017

Doug Pederson and the Eagles coaching staff hasn’t been shy to borrow from college football for play ideas. And now college football teams are bringing plays that have been popularized by the Eagles back to their ranks.

