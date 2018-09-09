 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Two college football teams used the Eagles’ signature trick plays this weekend

New, comments

College football is stealing the Eagles’ plays that the Eagles stole from college football.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

You want Philly Philly?

For the Navy’s college football program, the answer to that question is “Yes.”

On Saturday, the Midshipmen broke out the same play the Eagles recently used to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady, who dropped the pass on this play in the Super Bowl, could sure learn a thing or two from Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry.

But wait! Philly Philly wasn’t the only Eagles signature trick play that made an appearance this weekend. The Clemson Tigers also tried to run the Philly Special on Saturday. Keyword: “tried.”

Womp.

Getting back to Navy for a moment, they actually ran a successful version of the Philly Special against Temple last year ... at the Eagles’ home stadium.

Doug Pederson and the Eagles coaching staff hasn’t been shy to borrow from college football for play ideas. And now college football teams are bringing plays that have been popularized by the Eagles back to their ranks.

...

In other college football related Eagles news, Philadelphia’s Super Bowl winning head coach attended a game with an old friend yesterday.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...