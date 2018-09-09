Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Tom Brady on Eagles’ Philly Philly play: Good execution wins games - PFT

Brady was asked Friday about quarterback Nick Foles‘ 15-yard catch from receiver Nelson Agholor to set up Philadelphia’s first touchdown in the Eagles’ victory over the Falcons. “Good execution wins games,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think that’s ultimately what we have to do. When you have to make the plays, you either make them or you don’t. [BLG Note: Against the Eagles, Brady did not make the play.]

Eagles’ opener plagued by offensive inefficiency - BGN

The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles sputtered out of the gate in their first defense of their title. Before dissecting the film of their sloppy 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons, there are stories to be told in the numbers that point to problem areas to be examined further.

More Roster Moves - Iggles Blitz

Miller was a 3rd round pick of the Texans in 2016. He’s been disappointing so far in the NFL. He has 34 catches, but only 261 career yards. The former Ohio State QB has not developed into the athletic weapon that anyone expected. He still has potential and that’s why the Eagles must be taking a look at him. Assuming he passes the physical, think of Miller as a long term prospect. He doesn’t know the Eagles offense. He’ll need time to learn the playbook and also to adjust to how the Eagles do things.

Eagle Eye: A Total Team Effort On Defense - PE.com

The defense was downright dominant against the Atlanta Falcons for a vast majority of Thursday night’s matchup. The numbers speak for themselves. The defense held Atlanta to just 4-of-15 on third down (26.7 percent) while also keeping the Falcons out of the end zone on four out of five trips inside the 20-yard line (20 percent). Matt Ryan completed less than 50 percent of his passes. The Eagles combined for four sacks and would have had more if it had not been for some ill-timed penalties. They created turnovers, held up when the team needed it most, and - perhaps most importantly - played with the same passion and intensity that proved to be the hallmark of the unit in 2017. When analyzing this group, it’s hard to start with anyone not named Fletcher Cox. No. 91 looked like his usual freak-show self against Atlanta, disrupting things in the Falcons’ backfield from the opening drive up until the final whistle. Whether it was against the run or the pass, you can bet No. 91 was involved and limiting Atlanta’s offensive attack.

Eagles’ red zone defense will make them very difficult to beat - NBCSP

This is why Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz doesn’t care how many yards the Eagles give up. If it’s this hard for teams to get into the end zone, the yards just don’t matter. During the 2017 championship season, the Eagles ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed per red zone possession at 4.75 and fifth in total red-zone points allowed, with two takeaways. That number went down to 2.70 in the postseason, with two more takeaways. The Eagles were back at it Thursday night.

Will Eagles’ Jay ‘Train’ Ajayi get to toot his horn enough? - Inquirer

But Ajayi is unlikely to get as many touches as Elliott and Barkley, even if Pederson deemed him “kind of the workhorse” of the Eagles. He will be the “between the tackles … tough, physical” runner that LeGarrette Blount and Ryan Mathews were in Pederson’s first two seasons. But Sproles and Clement are effective as a change of pace, and with variety a premium in the Eagles offense, Pederson is unlikely to rely on one running back for an extended period. The coach did note that he has to account for Clement’s special-teams responsibilities when doling out snaps. The second-year running back is a four-core guy. And Sproles still returns punts. But both have proved themselves on offense, especially Sproles in third-down passing situations. “Pretty much everybody has to get in,” Clement said. “Whoever has the hot hand is rolling. We’re not a selfish group at all.”

Malcolm Jenkins: ‘Kaepernick will be looked at as somebody who not only changed the direction this sport but the dynamic of athletes in general’ - PhillyVoice

Malcolm Jenkins protested with a raised fist during the preseason and also stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem. It’s obvious that one of the civic leaders in modern sports is being thoughtful about how best to proceed, as was made even more clear as he stood at attention and did not demonstrate prior to kickoff in the Eagles season opener against the Falcons Thursday. “At this point, I think it’s important for us as a movement to continue to change and adapt to the context of the situation and I think there’s a huge need for us to turn the attention to the issues and what players are doing in their communities to effect change,” Jenkins said after the 18-12 win. “We are focused on the systemic issues in our communities.

The NFL elite have already revealed themselves - ESPN

Now, as Eagles fans will be quick to point out, the Patriots won two of their last three -- but not last season. Yes, the trophy currently resides in Philly, not Foxborough. And you could absolutely pick the Eagles to win it all this year, except that the NFC looks loaded, and teams almost never repeat. Generally, championship teams can’t count on the same kinds of breaks and injury luck two years in a row. Which, now that we think about it, could be good news for the Eagles, who had horrendous injury luck last year and still won the whole thing. You can excuse them for believing that they’re set up to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots did it 14 years ago.

Doug Pederson Relieved To Be Back in a Familiar Place After Eagles’ Win vs. Falcons - SI

“The relief is getting past this first game, with all the hype pregame, getting past the Super Bowl and all that,” Pederson told me. “Now that it’s behind us, we can focus on the rest of season and, really, next week, heading to Tampa.” Thursday wasn’t perfect for anyone. The Eagles stumbled on offense. The Falcons certainly didn’t get the best of QB Matt Ryan and the Atlanta defense crumbled late, giving up a touchdown with 2:19 left to play, after three-plus solid quarters. The refs threw almost as many flags (26) as there were points scored (30). And save for the drama at the end—a scenario eerily similar to last year’s divisional playoff—the league’s showcase opener looked sideways.

PFF’s 2018 NFL Week 1 spread picks - PFF

It is easy to forget all that Jimmy Garoppolo has dealt with before entering his first season as a starting quarterback. Garoppolo was outstanding regardless of record, he earned the third-best grade from a clean pocket which we know to be very consistent season to season, while new Vikings QB Kirk Cousins wound up 27th (of 41). Garoppolo ranked third in accurate throw location rate and avoiding uncatchable throws, while Cousins, who the Vikings paid a hefty price for in free agency, came in at 17th and 13th, respectively. The better quarterback is getting 6.5 points. The Vikings defense is certainly superior to the 49ers but expecting that to repeat is not a great bet. Coverage, in particular, is unstable season to season and being as it is the second most important predictor of point spread, we would be wise to expect regression to the mean for each squad, meaning the 49ers abysmal coverage unit from 2017 and the elite Vikings secondary should be closer together on Sunday.

Tarps can’t ease all the paranoia for football coaches - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“This is interesting times, drones and so forth,” is how coach Mike Tomlin explained the reason for the tarp. The tarp certainly won’t prevent a drone from looking in, or from someone erecting a camera in a tree above such as that spying on the bald eagles nest in Hays, just around the bend. Don’t think some football people would not go to such lengths. We have examples that go way back. An assistant coach under Chuck Noll told outlandish stories about his days as a college coach and the efforts he would make to spy on an opponent’s practice. He once hid in a manhole to do so.

The situation between Le’Veon Bell and his Steelers teammates is more complicated than it seems - SB Nation

Retired NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz explains why it’s a unique ordeal that can’t be boiled down to simple conclusions on Twitter.

