Let’s see how former Eagles looked in Week 2 of the NFL regular season

Several former Eagles had noteworthy performances in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season, both good and bad; Torrey Smith scored his first touchdown as a Panther, while Sam Bradford was impressively ineffective against the Rams. Plus, a couple former Eagles were signed and one was cut earlier this week.

Not every former Eagles have particularly noteworthy performances each week, but some are still contributing, like Patrick Robinson with five tackles for the Saints and Najee Goode with one tackle for the Colts. Former Eagles PK Caleb Sturgis also went 4-for-4 on PATs and made a short field goal for the Chargers on Sunday.

Here’s how a bunch of other former Eagles fared in Week 2 of the 2018 season:

Blount gets ejected

After his Week 1 with the Lions was cut short with a shoulder injury, the running back was a go on Sunday against the 49ers. LeGarrette Blount was right back in the thick of things with eight carries for 38 yards and a short catch the resulted in a three yard-loss.

Things were already getting chippy between the running back and some of the San Francisco defenders, especially after hits like this:

DeForest Buckner sends LeGarrette Blount airborne, and then game recognize game after the play. pic.twitter.com/gcz3cLaaWN — James Brady (@JamesBradySBN) September 16, 2018

And then, in the fourth quarter, tempers flared and Blount was ejected after coming off the sideline to level a guy who hit his quarterback — and with all the injuries they sustained last week, you can’t really blame the guy for being upset.

“Lions running back LeGarrette Blount took his unhappiness out on 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee in the fourth quarter of today’s game: After Lee put a legal, clean hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford near the sideline, Blount walked up to Lee and shoved him hard, knocking him down.” — Michael David Smith, ProFootball Talk

I guess you also can’t blame the guy for being pissed after starting the year 0-2 with a Lions team that just looks lost.

Familiar faces

Several former Eagles were among those that delivered Philadelphia their first loss of the 2018 season.

The Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off with a swift punch in the gut thanks to a 75-yard touchdown play by DeSean Jackson. The wide receiver finished the day with 129 yards on just four catches and the one score.

Beau Allen only had one tackle on the day before being sidelined with a foot injury, and Vinny Curry had one tackle and a sack on his former quarterback Nick Foles. Curry did have some love to spread to Philly after the game, though.

Vinny Curry @MrGetFlee99 wanted to say whats up to everyone in Philly



“Good team over there”



“I love them (Philly) too”#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/v83PzvLZCD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2018

McCoy is meh in Week 2

To be fair this isn’t on the running back’s shoulders, but the Bills are currently a dumpster fire and it’s incredibly evident on the field. Buffalo lost to the Chargers on Sunday 31-20, and Vontae Davis up and retired during halftime after just six quarters on the Bills roster.

McCoy finished the day with nine carries for 39 yards, in addition to 29 yards on four catches. He hasn’t gotten into the endzone yet this season, but could see more carries as the team tries to develop rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

Sam Bradford = LOL

It was a very bad day for the Arizona Cardinals who were shut out by the Los Angeles Rams 34-0. Bradford went 17-of-27 for 90 yards (!) and an interception.

As noted by Arizona Sports:

“For the second week in a row, Bradford could not get the Cardinals offense clicking in the first half. Arizona went 2-for-6 on third-down conversions, but needed an average of more than eight yards to go on each.”

That means that after Week 2, Bradford still has zero touchdowns, either passing or receiving, and only 243 passing yards as a Cardinal.

Not great.

Roster moves and Inactives

Earlier in the week Mychal Kendricks was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Sure, the linebacker isn’t scheduled to go back to court until mid-December, but this was a bit of a head-turning move by the Seahawks given his current legal predicament.

Running back Kenjon Barner was signed by the Patriots earlier in the week, but was inactive in Week 2 behind Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel in the depth chart.

Offensive tackle Matt Tobin was inactive for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday against Detroit.

Daryl Worley was out in Week 2 for the Raiders, serving the second of his four game-suspension.

Quarterback Matt Barkley was cut by the Bengals on Wednesday.

Play of the Week

The wide receiver had his first touchdown of the season on Sunday when the Panthers fell to the Falcons. Despite the loss, Smith had three catches for 33 yards and a score.

Torrey's first TD as a Panther‼️ pic.twitter.com/h2FhiOGPuA — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 16, 2018

‘Monday Night Football’

Expectations are that Mychal Kendricks plays right away for Seattle in Monday night’s game. If so, he’ll be going up against the Chicago Bears and former Eagles tight end Trey Burton.