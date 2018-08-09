Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL’s top preseason trade candidates: Who’s on the block - ESPN

CB Rasul Douglas. Not that there has been heavy trade buzz, but the Eagles are well-stocked at corner and are in position to trade a DB if the right offer comes in. Douglas, a third-round pick out of West Virginia, is a big (6-foot-2, 209 pounds), physical cornerback with some upside. The Eagles have decent depth at receiver and along the offensive line as well.

Around the League – Preseason 2018 - Iggles Blitz

It seems crazy that just a year ago a lot of people were upset that the Eagles moved Jordan Matthews in the Ronald Darby trade. Matthews was a very good guy and a solid player, but his numbers were so deceiving. He is the kind of possession receiver that you just can’t overvalue. The Eagles didn’t and made a great move. I hope Matthews gets healthy and catches on with a good team somewhere. I do not see an Eagles reunion. They want playmakers. He isn’t one and isn’t going to become one.

Seven Players To Learn About In Preseason Opener - PE.com

In his sixth NFL season, LaRoy Reynolds has played with Jacksonville, Chicago, Jacksonville again, and Atlanta. He’s played in 68 career games. Reynolds is a known commodity in the league as physical, versatile linebacker who makes a positive difference on special teams. The Eagles signed Reynolds in May as an unrestricted free agent and expect him to add depth at linebacker and play on special teams. Linebacker has been an interesting group to watch in camp, although it’s really an incomplete picture at this point. The preseason games are going to say a lot about the starting job on the weak side – Nathan Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Corey Nelson are the leading contenders – and depth throughout all three positions. Reynolds could very well play a key role here, especially with Nigel Bradham serving a one-game suspension to open the season.

Jay Ajayi hoping personal chef, added vegetables and expanded playbook lead to big year with the Eagles - The Athletic

As for Ajayi’s role, Pederson said he could be used as a three-down back if the Eagles choose to go that route. But with Sproles back in the mix, that seems unlikely. Last year, after Ajayi joined the team, he played 56 third-down snaps, fewer than Clement (72), who showed potential as a receiving threat. In the red zone, Ajayi led the Eagles with 40 snaps, and while it was a small sample size, he struggled down there with 13 rushes for 3 yards. Ajayi declined to identify a goal for number of touches this season but emphasized that he wants to be a closer and wear down opposing defenses in the fourth quarter. For now, his focus will be on eating right, staying healthy and learning the Eagles’ different run schemes.

For Josh Adams, an undrafted Eagles running back, there’s no such thing as a meaningless preseason - Daily News

Josh Adams has had to do a lot of waiting the last 3½ months. In late April, the 6-2, 220-pound running back out of Notre Dame by way of Central Bucks South High School waited in vain for three days to hear his name called in the NFL draft before finally signing as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles. Then he spent the spring workouts and minicamps waiting for a hairline fracture in his right foot to heal. The injury initially was spotted during a medical exam in February at the NFL scouting combine. “I wouldn’t say it’s been frustrating,’’ said Adams, who finally was cleared to play two weeks ago, at the start of training camp. “I’d call it a test of my patience, testing the mental side of things. Would I be able to be ready [mentally] once I was ready to go physically? I used that time off to learn the playbook as much as I could.’’

Eagles stock up, stock down before preseason games - NBCSP

Josh AdamsWe didn’t get to see Adams at all in the spring with a stress fracture in his foot and when he missed a day of training camp, I thought we were never going to really get to see him. But Adams has been back on the practice field and has looked really good. He’s a high runner, but when he sees the hole, he can hit it hard. Not perfect, but he’s talented. That fourth running back spot isn’t locked in just yet. We know Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement are on the roster. After that, the battle is between Donnel Pumphrey, Wendell Smallwood, Matt Jones and Adams. Don’t count out the rookie just yet.

NFL Running Back Rankings – PFF’s team-by-team breakdown for 2018 - PFF

13. Philadelphia Eagles. Starting RB overall grade, rank: Jay Ajayi, 66.9 (40th). Darren Sproles has been an ageless wonder up to this point in his career, but at 35 years old and coming off a torn ACL, it would be a minor miracle if he contributed close to his old form. Jay Ajayi is more than enough though to earn them the No. 13 spot. After being traded to the Eagles last season, he averaged 5.8 yards per carry including a ridiculous 3.6 yards after contact per attempt.

Fantasy Wild Cards: Can Patrick Mahomes Be Andy Reid’s New Donovan McNabb? - The Ringer

Heading into the season, Mahomes is one of the most fascinating players in the league, because he’s taking over for one of the most talent-rich offenses in football—but he’s completely untested. The Chiefs shipped off a reliable starter in January because they assumed they wouldn’t miss a beat under their young passer, so the pressure is on for Mahomes. While Chiefs fans are busy asking whether he can take their team to the next level, let’s ask a question of wider importance: Can he be a reliable option for your fantasy team?

Patriots release Jordan Matthews off injured reserve - Pats Pulpit

The second wide receiver the Patriots moved on from over the last week is Jordan Matthews: the free agency acquisition injured his hamstring earlier this training camp and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. The 26-year old could be back on a football field later this year, however, as New England released him off its reserve list with an injury settlement yesterday.

This is a good year to actually WANT to watch the NFL preseason - SB Nation

New head coach Frank Reich may be introducing a style of offense that Luck hasn’t played in, but it should suit his strengths. Last season, Reich spent the season as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, where he undoubtedly learned more about integrating a spread offense into the NFL. Luck and Reich’s former quarterback, Carson Wentz, have some similarities in their styles of play. Luck has been playing in more “traditional” offenses since his days at Stanford; it’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts to Reich’s offense in the preseason. If he’s 100 percent healthy, he has the talent to excel in any scheme. Regardless, it’ll be good for the league to get Luck back on the football field.

