Eagles depth chart revealed ahead of Philadelphia’s first 2018 NFL preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles put out their first 2018 depth chart ahead of the team’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday evening. Big news!

But not really. Remember, this depth chart is very unofficial. It is not assembled by the Eagles coaching staff. It’s actually the public relations team who puts it together.

And even if this WAS the official depth chart, there’s still plenty of time for things to change. The Eagles still have several more weeks of summer practices in addition to an entire preseason schedule to play.

With the disclaimers out of the way, let’s overanalyze the depth chart!

OFFENSE

QB: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Joe Callahan

RB: Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Matt Jones, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey, Josh Adams

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Markus Wheaton, Shelton Gibson, Anthony Mahoungou

WR: Mike Wallace, Mack Hollins, Kamar Aiken, Bryce Treggs

WR: Nelson Agholor, Greg Ward Jr., Rashard Davis, Tim Wilson

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Joshua Perkins, Billy Brown, Gannon Sinclair

LT: Jason Peters, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata,

LG: Stefen Wisniewski, Chance Warmack, Aaron Evans

C: Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jon Toth, Ian Park

RG: Brandon Brooks, Matt Pryor, Darrell Greene

RT: Lane Johnson, Taylor Hart, Toby Weathersby

DEFENSE

DE: Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Josh Sweat, Danny Ezechukwu, Adam Reth

DE: Derek Barnett, Michael Bennett, Steven Means, Joe Ostman

DT: Fletcher Cox, Destiny Vaeao, Elijah Qualls, Aziz Shittu

DT: Timmy Jernigan, Haloti Ngata, Bruce Hector, Winston Craig

OLB: Nathan Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Asantay Brown

OLB: Nigel Bradham, Corey Nelson, LaRoy Reynolds

MLB: Jordan Hicks, Joe Walker, Kyle Wilson

CB: Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Chandon Sullivan

CB: Ronald Darby, Rasul Douglas, De’Vante Bausby, D.J. Killings

S: Malcolm Jenkins, Tre Sullivan, Jeremy Reaves

S: Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, Chris Maragos, Stephen Roberts

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Cameron Johnston

K: Jake Elliott

LS: Rick Lovato

KR: Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Nelson Agholor

PR: Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Nelson Agholor

H: Cameron Johnston

THOUGHTS

• Interesting to see Matt Jones ahead of the other four running backs he’s competing with for the fourth running back job. Earlier this offseason, we noted that Jones has some fans on the coaching staff. Based on what I’ve seen in practice, however, I feel like Pumphrey might be in the lead for the fourth spot.

• You know the Eagles’ roster is pretty set when the first thing of interest that pops up is a fourth running back spot.

• Pumphrey isn’t the only 2017 draft pick to fall behind a veteran free agent signing on the depth chart. Gibson is also behind Wheaton. The battle for the fifth/sixth wide receiver jobs is very tight right now. We’ll see if the preseason games create more separation. No pun intended.

• Cool to see Goedert as the No. 2 tight end. We already know as much, but some teams might list the veteran Rodgers over him as a sort of humbling thing. No need for that here. Goedert is just way better.

• Greg Ward Jr. is a top six receiver on this depth chart. He’s the primary back to Agholor. The 2017 undrafted free agent signing has been worked in with the first team at times this offseason. Something to keep in mind.

• Nate Gerry being listed as the starting WILL linebacker is noteworthy. He’s been splitting first team reps there with Grugier-Hill in practice. Then again, the WILL battle is much less interesting when you consider the nickel corner is going to play way more than he will. Again, no pun intended.

• How about Derek Barnett over Michael Bennett? That’s not inconsistent with what we’ve seen in practice. Without Brandon Graham missing time, Barnett and Chris Long have been the first team defensive ends. Bennett’s been working with the second team. The veteran pass rusher is still going to get a lot of playing time on both the outside and the interior defensive line.

• Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are your starting corners. Sidney Jones is likely going to be the guy in the slot.

• Does anything else noteworthy stick out to you?