NFL quarterback rankings: PFF ranks for every team’s QB entering 2018 - PFF

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles2017 overall grade, rank: 84.9 (6th). 2017 Cluster: 3. Wentz had a breakout 2017 season, grading at 84.9 overall, good for sixth in the league before going down to a knee injury. He had the second-highest percentage of big-time throws and also ranked second in accuracy percentage on tight-window throws.

Eagles 2018 Training Camp: 15 observations from practice - BGN

Daily Carson Wentz update: Wentz didn’t do much in practice since it mostly consisted of 11-on-11. Seventh practice in a row with no full team drills for Wentz.

Can Nate Sudfeld Develop Into A No. 1 QB? - PE.com

Sudfeld has taken a ton of reps in the spring and through the halfway point of Training Camp, and he’s on course to throw upwards of 100 passes in the four preseason games to come. If there was a Preseason Fantasy Football League (is there?) Sudfeld might be worthy of a No. 1 overall pick. That’s how much work he’s going to get. And that suits Sudfeld just fine. With Wentz certainly not going to play and with Nick Foles sidelined by an undisclosed injury the last few days that is not expected to be anything lingering, Sudfeld is in line to start Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll - PhillyVoice

WLB Update - Iggles Blitz

A lot of focus has been on Grugier-Hill and Corey Nelson. It would be funny to see Nate Gerry come out of nowhere to win the role. Gerry has played all three LB spots this summer. That had me wondering if they were focusing on him to be the top backup at all three spots. Grugier-Hill has added some bulk this year, but still seems like a pure WLB. You don’t want him in the middle. I don’t think you want him at SAM. Gerry has also bulked up. He looks strong enough and physical enough to play any of the spots. While he did play safety at Nebraska, he spent plenty of his time in the box. Gerry is not shy about contact and is comfortable playing in traffic. He showed good potential in the season finale last year.

Ranking the under-25 talent of all 32 NFL teams - ESPN In$ider

24) That leaves the Eagles with just one under-25 first-round pick in Super Bowl hero defensive end Derek Barnett, who had a fine rookie season as part of Philadelphia’s great rotation. Running back Corey Clement also had a great Super Bowl performance, but he’ll be behind Jay Ajayi (and possibly Darren Sproles) on the depth chart. Second-round rookie tight end Dallas Goedert looks like an interesting pick for the offense, but he’s more likely to replace Trey Burton than to overshadow starter Zach Ertz. Defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao and linebacker Nathan Gerry are young but are two of the most marginal starters on the team. Jake Elliott is one of the few under-25 kickers worth noting after his 61-yard game-winning field goal against the Giants last season. The secondary is where Philadelphia’s youth can have its biggest impact with starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills. Sidney Jones, once considered a first-round talent, also could have a big impact at nickel back after basically serving a redshirt year recovering from injury.

2017 Slot vs. Wide: Defense - Football Outsiders

Jacksonville and the Jets had a 50/50 split of targets marked wide and slot. Only the Ravens (49.3 Slot%) and Eagles (43.4 Slot%) faced more wide passes than slot passes. This was the second year in a row where that’s happened ror the Eagles, so that could say something about the type of defense Doug Pederson and coordinator Jim Schwartz want to run. Even the efficiency was similar, as the Super Bowl winners finished third in slot DVOA and ninth in wide DVOA a year after finishing fourth in slot DVOA and 15th in wide DVOA. Philadelphia will have to replace Patrick Robinson, who had a big impact on the team’s slot success. He had the most slot targets (44) and a success rate of 68 percent as opposed to 44 percent for safety Malcolm Jenkins. Robinson infamously intercepted Case Keenum for a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Coincidentally enough, the Vikings were No. 1 in slot DVOA, thanks in large part to ancient corner Terence Newman and All-Pro safety Harrison Smith.

Former safety Nate Gerry in the thick of the hunt for Eagles’ starting linebacker job - Daily News

Gerry got a lot of first-team reps at all three linebacker spots during the Eagles’ spring OTAs and is getting quite a few at WILL in the first two weeks of training camp. “That helped me tremendously,’’ Gerry said of the spring reps. “We were down a lot of people in the spring. So, being able to understand all of the [linebacker] positions and get reps at all of the positions was invaluable. I was able to understand the overall defensive scheme. I was able to see the offense from different angles, different views. That’s helped me play not just one spot, but multiple spots. In this league, you can’t be a one-trick pony. You’ve got to be able to do multiple things.’’

ACL expert Carson Palmer gives advice to Carson Wentz - NBCSP

Luck. This is probably the hardest one to accept because it’s really out of the player’s control. There are so many little things that can slow down the process and avoiding them can be difficult and sometimes impossible. “There’s a lot of guys who work really hard and have great trainers, but (Tom) Brady’s knee brace rubs against his knee and it gets infected or if you just get a little bit of swelling and inflammation behind your knee cap,” Palmer said. “There’s so many little things that can slow you down and delay the process, so luck is definitely a part of it.”

Frank Gore: Watching Kenyan Drake, I see why they traded Jay Ajayi - PFT

“I was like, ‘Man, I kinda see why they traded Jay Ajayi,’” Gore said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s very talented. Jay Ajayi was a great back, too, but Kenyan is a very talented guy. He’s smart. He can do everything on the field. I think that me and him can really help this team be successful this year.”

Silva: 2018 Quarterback Tiers - Rotoworld

Wentz is another touchdown rate wizard; his 7.5% clip led the league among qualified passers, but Wentz is coming off two torn knee ligaments and is bound for some efficiency loss.

Sikkema’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - The Draft Network

PICK: Jalen Jelks, EDGE, Oregon. The Eagles are coming off a year where they had one of the best rosters in football and it ended up winning them a championship — without their starting quarterback, even. I image there are going to be some pieces that have to be moved between now and the 2019 draft, and even with the losses of Vinny Curry and Beau Allen already, they could stand to pick up another good defensive line piece to keep that rotation as one of the best of the league. Jelks has the size to play both inside and out and would be a good versatile pieces for Jim Schwartz’ defense — if he’s even still their defensive coordinator in 2019 and not a head coach elsewhere.

NFL Fantasy Football Draft Guide 2018 - SB Nation

