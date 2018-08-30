Eagles vs. Jets Final Score: Observations from Philadelphia’s preseason finale, 10-9

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles WON the fourth and final game of their 2018 preseason schedule on Thursday evening! The Eagles defeated the New York JEts by a final score of 10 to 9. Read on for observations.

Eagles quarterbacks

Joe Callahan: 18 of 26 for 164 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 82.8 passer rating

Christian Hackenberg: 7 of 16 for 69 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 16.9 passer rating

Callahan got the start for the Eagles. He threaded a real nice bullet over the middle to DeAndre Carter in the first quarter. His deep shot for Markus Wheaton was broken up by a Jets defender.

Hackenberg entered the game with just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter. His first play was an unsuccessful scramble where he got tackled from behind. Womp. Then he got called for a delay of game. Then Hack did a good thing! He fit a ball into tight coverage to Anthony Denham over the middle. And then Hack got picked off on a throw intended for Rashard Davis. In Hack’s defense Davis didn’t run the best route there. Hack threw another pick late in the second and it was just a real bad throw. Nice tackle on the return though!

First half observations

Joe Walker made a nice tackle on the Jets’ first offensive play of the game.

Jeremy Reaves put a big pop on a Jets receiver after a dropped pass. Later on he had a bad whiff.

LaRoy Reynolds was very active on defense. He’s making this team.

Cameron Johnston did a nice job of downing a punt inside the 10. He’s making this team. Also had a 67-yarder and then pushed the returner out of bounds.

Donnel Pumphrey first got into the game early in the second quarter.

Jordan Mailata got LIT UP on Hack’s first interception. Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

Chandon Sullivan had a great interception down the field along the sideline. The undrafted rookie has shown he can play a little. Deserves a practice squad spot.

Carter had a bad drop on a would-be first down conversion.

Josh Sweat had a nice rush to hurry a Jets quarterback into a throw.

Billy Brown had a bad drop on a nice throw up the seam from Hack.

The Eagles defense forced a turnover on downs at 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Aziz Shittu was in on the run stuff.

Donnel Pumphrey had a big gain on a screen play. He really didn’t have to make anyone miss though, it was just blocked up perfectly. He actually had a chance to make someone miss and got tackled instead.

Hackenberg scrambled late in the first half with no timeouts left. He tried to clock the ball but time ran out. Dumb. Should have tried to get out of bounds.

Second half observations

The Eagles got into field goal range and Jake Elliott nailed a 55-yard field goal. Points! I had no doubt Elliott was making that one. Move it in 20 yards and I’m not so confident.

Steven Means had a great strip-sack while being held. Beast. Kyle Wilson recovered for the Eagles.

Walker got called for hitting the Jets quarterback as he was sliding. Dumb penalty to take.

Elijah Qualls had some nice flashes. Still don’t think he makes the team. Maybe practice squad.

Hackenberg took off running and fumbled the ball. Dude just dropped it. He’s terrible.

Reynolds got flagged for lowering the helmet. Bad call. He led with the shoulder while tackling a spinning player.

Rasul Douglas had a nice pass breakup on a contested jump ball thrown into the red zone.

Hackenberg got pulled early in the fourth quarter and Callahan re-entered the game.

Billy Brown had a bad drop on a 4th-and-2. Not making the team.

Reaves had a nice pass breakup.

Denham made a real nice catch up the seam. Good ball from Smokin’ Joe.

Callahan underthrew Davis in the end zone and was picked off. I’d say the deep ball isn’t his strength.

I saw Ironhead Gallon on the field at one point. That was a big highlight of this awful game.

Matt Jones was in the game and actually did some good things.

Tim Wilson made some nice catches, including a big red zone conversion late in the game.

Jones caught a game-winning touchdown pass from Callahan! Elliott makes the extra point! The Eagles are gonna WIN!

Ironhead Gallon with a BIG HIT on the Jets’ final drive!

Means with a game-ending sack!!!!! AHHHHHH!! AND THE FIREWORKS

Injuries

... Chris Long, Jordan Hicks, Stefen Wisniewski, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Michael Bennett, Brandon Brooks, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata, Derek Barnett, Destiny Vaeao. https://t.co/t2zAaAo3xK — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 30, 2018

Following injured #Eagles aren't playing tonight: Mack Hollins, Carson Wentz, Bryce Treggs, Alshon Jeffery, Jay Ajayi, Chris Maragos, Brandon Graham, Kamar Aiken, Richard Rodgers, Joshua Perkins, Tim Jernigan. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 30, 2018

Up next: NFL roster cuts

No more Eagles training camp. No more Eagles preseason games. The 2018 NFL regular season schedule begins in ONE WEEK on Thursday, September 6! The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles play their first game that night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Before that arrives, however, the Eagles (and 31 other NFL teams) will be required to trim their roster down to the 53-player limit by Saturday, September 1 at 4:00 PM ET. Cuts are expected to take place as soon as Friday, so stay tuned here to Bleeding Green Nation for complete coverage!