 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News The Eagles are 2-5.

Filed under:

Mychal Kendricks takes shots at former Eagles teammates

New, comments

Former Philadelphia LB continues to talk.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks made headlines last week with his comments seen on HBO’s Hard Knocks about how the Brownshave so much more talent in this room than what I did in Philly, it’s not even funny.”

Kendricks had some more things to say about his former team in this week’s episode.

In case it’s not clear what he said there, Kendricks is telling Cleveland’s cornerbacks that Foles has a bad deep ball. And that Ertz is a bad blocker. More on that second point:

And some more commentary on Halapoulivaati Vaitai:

Now, I get that Kendricks isn’t taking shots for the sake of taking shots. He was trying to give his new team a scouting report on some of the players on his old team prior to the Eagles-Browns preseason matchup last week. That’s is totally reasonable.

Kendricks also isn’t entirely off base with his comments. Foles has a tendency to float passes at times. And Ertz isn’t a great blocker.

Still, did Kendricks really need to say these things when the cameras were on him? He knew this stuff would get out. Why the need to publicly throw some shade (even if that wasn’t the intent) on some former Super Bowl teammates? He couldn’t have done this in a more private setting?

Between this stuff and last week’s comments, Kendricks clearly still has his old team on his mind. I’m sure the Eagles don’t really think about him at all.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...