Position Replacements for the upcoming season?

DL- Beau Allen and Vinny Curry- Upgraded with Bennett and Ngata. I think Bennett is going to play a decent amount inside and I still think Ngata has a little left in the tank to give.

Kenjon Barner- Darren Sproles (back from injury) and Shelton Gibson- Darren Sproles is back from his injury and I think he’s going to give it his all considering he announced this is his last season. I put Shelton Gibson in the mix because he’s had a good camp and a stronger preseason and could be effective as a kick returner for the team this upcoming season.

LeGarrette Blount- Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles- Many of us miss Blount and I am one of them but with Darren Sproles back and Ajayi with a full offseason to pick up the playbook, Blount isn’t a necessity for this running back committee.

Trey Burton- Dallas Goedert – I do miss Burton as he does bring another dimension to the passing attack with his receiving dynamic. BUT I believe Goedert is going to be more effective especially in the redzone. Goedert has been good all offseason and he has continued the good play to the preseason.

Najee Goode- Jordan Hicks and Nathan Gerry/Kamu G-H- I never was really a fan of Goode. I never thought he was that talented and was just a decent special teams guy.

Marcus Johnson- Shelton Gibson- I think Gibby has shown he can contribute to this team as a special teams guys or KR.

Mychal Kendricks- This is the tough one. It was hard to see Kendricks go and I do not think either Nathan Gerry/Kamu are a viable replacements for Kendricks. Kendricks had his best year in my opinion last season. He brings that athleticism to the table which is just something that cannot be taught.

Patrick Robinson- Sidney Jones? Not quite yettt- Patrick Robinson was another guy I did not want to see leave but good for Robinson getting paid this offseason. I don’t know if Jones is the answer long term in the nickel but I think he is too talented to automatically think he can’t be good or better than Patrick Robinson.

Torrey Smith- Mike Wallace- Mike Wallace is a wayyy better version of Torrey Smith. I liked Smith as a locker room guy but he just wasn’t enough on the field. Wallace still has the burners and he is a better route runner and he’s got better hands.